Wiesbaden vs Leipzig Prediction and Betting Tips | September 27, 2023  

Wehen Wiesbaden and RB Leipzig will square off in the first round of the DFB Pokal on Wednesday (September 27th).

Wehen Wiesbaden vs RB Leizpig Preview

The home side is coming into the game on the back of a 2-0 defeat against Elversberg in the 2. Bundesliga. Thore Jacobsen opened the scoring from the spot in the 20th minute, while Wahidullah Faghir's goal affirmed a result in the 77th minute.

Leipzig, meanwhile, claimed a narrow 1-0 win over Borussia Monchengladbach in the Bundesliga. Match-winner Timo Werner stepped off the bench with 20 minutes to go and scored his team's only goal within five minutes of his introduction.

Wiesbaden vs Leipzig Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the third meeting between the two sides. Wehen Wiesbaden and Leipzig won the respective home games 2-1 and 1-0 in the 2013-14 3. Bundesliga season.

Leipzig have won six of their seven games in all competitions this season and are currently on a five-game winning streak.

Wehen have been winless in their last four games, losing three games in this sequence.

Leipzig's victory over Monchengladbach halted their six-match streak of producing three or more goals in each of the last six games.

Five of Wehen's last six games have produced at least nine corner kicks.

Wiesbaden vs Leipzig Prediction

The two sides are clashing for the first time in over nine years. Their last encounter was in the 3. Bundesliga in 2014. Leipzig are defending champions of the DFB Pokal. They thrashed Bayern Munich in the Super Cup at the start of the season and kickstarted their UEFA Champions League campaign with a win last week. These feats highlight the massive gains made by Leipzig in the last decade.

Die Roten Bullen are in a strong run of form and will begin their quest for title defense on Wednesday. Wehen, by contrast, are currently undergoing a poor sequence of results, having started the season with a three-game unbeaten run.

RB Leipzig are the heavy favorites and will be expected to scale through to the next round. We are backing Marco Rose's side to claim a comfortable win in addition to a clean sheet.

Prediction: Wehen Wiesbaden 0-3 RB Leipzig

Wiesbaden vs Leipzig Betting Tips

Tip 1 - RB Leizig to win - Yes

Tip 2 - Both teams to score - No

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 4 - RB Leipzig to score over 1.5 goals - Yes