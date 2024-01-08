Wigan Athletic 0-2 Manchester United: 5 hits and flops as a routine win sees Red Devils move into fourth round | FA Cup 2023-24

Goals in each half from Diogo Dalot and Bruno Fernandes saw Manchester United beat Wigan Athletic 2-0 in their third-round FA Cup tie on Monday (January 8) at the DW Stadium.

Despite a nervy start, the Red Devils soon assumed control of the game and took the lead through Dalot in the 22nd minute. The Premier League outfit spurned a number of excellent chances to extend their advantage as their League One opponents struggled to contain them. Erik ten Hag’s men would have been disappointed not to go into half-time more than a goal to the good.

The second half unfolded similarly to the first, with United dominating and Wigan showing the odd glimpse on the counter. The visitors continued to miss chance after chance, but never looked like giving up their lead. Ultimately, Fernandes won and then scored a penalty in the 78th minute to secure his side’s passage through to the next round.

With the fourth-round draw having been conducted before this game, United’s opponents will be away at either Newport County or Eastleigh. The ties will be played towards the end of this month.

On that note, here are the five hits and flops from a fairly routine FA Cup third-round victory for the Red Devils.

#1 Hit: Bruno Fernandes

Fernandes produced a captain's display to inspire United to victory, getting on the scoresheet himself.

Fernandes put in a typical all-action display and was heavily involved in his side’s attacking play. The Manchester United skipper created six chances and was constantly trying to innovate, pulling the strings from midfield. Were it not for some wayward finishing from the Red Devils (with Fernandes to blame on occasion) the margin of victory could have been much bigger. Fernandes eventually got on the scoresheet himself, winning and then converting a penalty in the second half to help his side secure the win.

#2 Flop: Stephen Humphrys

Humphrys had a disappointing outing against United in this game.

Wigan’s top-scorer this season had a rather disappointing outing, stuck on the fringes of the action rather than in the thick of it. Humphrys was starved of the ball, managing only 20 touches during his time on the pitch. His hold-up play was not up to the mark either, as he couldn’t bring his teammates into play often enough. Due to his lack of impact up top, the striker was taken off at the hour mark.

#3 Hit: Kobbie Mainoo

Mainoo (L) shone in midfield for United in this game.

One of the very few bright spots in Manchester United’s 2023-24 season has been the emergence of Kobbie Mainoo. The young midfielder has shown maturity beyond his years on the pitch for United, both on and off the ball. He produced another exemplary display against Wigan and looked extremely comfortable in central midfield.

Mainoo played an important role in United having two-thirds of the possession in the game, making 12 recoveries and winning six tackles. He was extremely judicious with the ball as well, maintaining a passing accuracy of 90%. He was also instrumental in turning defense into attack, making no less than seven passes into the final third.

#4 Flop: Liam Shaw

A rather ineffective performance in midfield from Shaw was made worse when he conceded a penalty in the 72nd minute. The 22-year-old had been overrun in midfield by the opposition, who were afforded far too much time and space in the middle of the park. His rather reckless challenge in the box on Fernandes might have made only slight contact but was rash and ill-timed.

Shaw managed only 33 touches during his time on the pitch, winning just one of his ground duels in that time. He was taken off in the 78th minute, soon after the penalty was converted.

#5 Hit: Alejandro Garnacho

Garnacho was unlucky not to have scored against Wigan in this game.

Although more at home on the left wing, Garnacho has shown himself to be extremely potent wide on the right of late as well. The youngster was electric on the right flank, posing a constant threat to the Wigan defense. He created two big chances with his threatening crosses and came close to scoring himself with a long-range strike that clipped the crossbar.

Involved in most of United’s attacking play, Garnacho did not shirk his defensive duties either, making five recoveries and tracking back when needed. He was replaced late in the second half after a sparkling display.