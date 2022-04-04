Wigan Athletic vs Accrington Stanley prediction, preview, team news and more | League One 2021-22

Seeking to move to the top of the EFL League One standings, Wigan Athletic play host to Accrington Stanley at the DW Stadium on Tuesday.

The visitors, meanwhile, are without a win in each of their last seven games on the road and will head into the game looking to end this dry spell.

Wigan Athletic were denied a third win on the spin on Saturday as they played out a 1-1 draw with Bolton Wanderers.

They are currently unbeaten in six consecutive league outings, claiming four wins and two draws since February’s 3-0 loss against Sunderland.

With 80 points from 38 games, Wigan Athletic are currently second in the EFL League One standings, level on points with Rotherham United.

Meanwhile, Accrington Stanley failed to find their feet last time out as they bottled a two-goal lead twice before settling for a 4-4 draw with Cheltenham Town.

They have now failed to taste victory in each of their last four games, losing twice and claiming two draws in that time.

With 51 points from 40 games, Accrington Stanley are currently 14th in the league table, level on points with Cambridge United and Cheltenham Town.

Wigan Athletic vs Accrington Stanley Head-To-Head

This will be the sixth meeting between the two sides. Wigan Athletic boast a slightly superior record in their previous five encounters, claiming three wins in that time. Accrington Stanley have picked up two wins in that time.

Wigan Athletic Form Guide: D-W-W-D-L

Accrington Stanley Form Guide: D-L-L-D-W

Wigan Athletic vs Accrington Stanley Team News

Wigan Athletic

The hosts remain without the services of Thelo Aasgaard and Scott Smith, who are both recuperating from injuries.

Injured: Thelo Aasgaard, Scott Smith

Suspended: None

Accrington Stanley

Ross Sykes is currently suspended after receiving his marching orders against Cheltenham Town last time out.

Injured: None

Suspended: Ross Sykes

Wigan Athletic vs Accrington Stanley Predicted XI

Wigan Athletic (3-4-1-2): Ben Amos; Jason Kerr, Jack Whatmough, Curtis Tilt; Tendayi Darikwa, Max Power, Tom Naylor, James McClean; Will Keane, Josh Magennis, Callum Lang

Accrington Stanley (3-5-2): Toby Savin; Harvey Rodgers, Michael Nottingham, Jay Rich-Baghuelou; Sean McConville, Joe Pritchard, Ethan Hamilton, Tommy Leigh, Mitchell Clark; Colby Bishop, Harry Pell

Wigan Athletic vs Accrington Stanley Prediction

Accrington Stanley have struggled for form on the road, where they boast the division’s fourth worst record with just 13 points from 19 games. Next up is a rampant Wigan Athletic side who have enjoyed an outstanding season and are in a heated race for the title. Looking at the gulf in class and quality between the two sides, and their different form, we predict Wigan will come away with a comfortable win.

Prediction: Wigan Athletic 2-0 Accrington Stanley

Edited by Peter P