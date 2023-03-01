Wigan Athletic vs Birmingham City Prediction and Betting Tips | March 4, 2023 

Wigan Athletic host Birmingham City at the DW Stadium in the EFL Championship on Saturday (March 4), looking to win for just the eighth time this season.

With 31 points from 33 games, the Latics are languishing at the bottom of the standings. They're coming off a 2-1 loss at Preston North End, who recovered from a goal down to pile on the misery on Shaun Maloney's side.

Wigan Athletic @LaticsOfficial 𝗕𝗶𝗿𝗺𝗶𝗻𝗴𝗵𝗮𝗺 𝗖𝗶𝘁𝘆 (𝗛)



Back at the DW this weekend and the boys need your outstanding support once again 🏼



#wafc #BELIEVE 𝗕𝗶𝗿𝗺𝗶𝗻𝗴𝗵𝗮𝗺 𝗖𝗶𝘁𝘆 (𝗛)Back at the DW this weekend and the boys need your outstanding support once again 🔜 𝗕𝗶𝗿𝗺𝗶𝗻𝗴𝗵𝗮𝗺 𝗖𝗶𝘁𝘆 (𝗛)Back at the DW this weekend and the boys need your outstanding support once again 💪🏼#wafc 🔵⚪️ #BELIEVE

Birmingham, meanwhile, haven't covered themselves in glory either, losing their last four league games to drop to 19th in the league table. After consecutive wins over Swansea City and West Brom, the Blues lost to Cardiff City, Huddersfield Town, Norwich City and Luton Town on the bounce.

Wigan Athletic vs Birmingham City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In 26 previous clashes, Wigan have won ten times and lost on seven occasions.

Wigan have won their last three games against Birmingham, their best run in the fixture.

This is Birmingham's first league visit to Wigan since October 2019, when they lost 1-0. The visitors' last win at Wigan came in December 2018 under Garry Monk.

Birmingham have lost nine of their last 11 league games, losing the last four, having lost only seven times in their opening 23 outings.

Wigan have won only two of their last 20 league games, both home wins against two sides occupying the relegation zone with them - 2-1 against Blackpool in November and 1-0 against Huddersfield in February.

The hosts are the only Championship yet to score thrice in a game this season. They haven't netted more than once in their last 12 games, scoring just nine times in this period.

Birmingham have scored in their last four away league games after drawing a blank in the previous two (3-0 defeat to Burnley and a goalless draw with Blackpool).

Wigan Athletic vs Birmingham City Prediction

Wigan have been abysmal this season, but Birmingham are on a terrible run of form thenselves. In fact, the Blues have lost nine of their last 11 games, three more than the Latics in the same period. Given both teams' struggles in the league this term, a low-scoring draw could ensue.

Prediction: Wigan Athletic 1-1 Birmingham City

Wigan Athletic vs Birmingham City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

Poll : 0 votes