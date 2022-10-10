Wigan Athletic vs Blackburn Rovers Prediction and Betting Tips | October 11, 2022

Wigan Athletic and Blackburn Rovers will go head-to-head at the DW Stadium in the EFL Championship on Tuesday (October 11).

The Latics head into the midweek clash as the only team yet to pick up a win at home this season.

Wigan continue to struggle, as they fell to a 3-1 home defeat against Cardiff City on Saturday. The Latics have now lost three of their last four games, with a 2-0 victory at Rotherham United on October 1 being the exception.

With 16 points from 12 games, Wigan are 16th in the standings, level on points with Stoke City and Birmingham City.

Meanwhile, Blackburn continued their fine home form with a comfortable 3-1 victory over Rotherham United.

While they have won their last three home games, they have struggled to match that form on the road, where they are on a run of consecutive defeats. With 21 points from 13 games, Blackburn are seventh in the standings, level on points with sixth-placed Swansea City.

Wigan Athletic vs Blackburn Rovers Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 15 wins from the last 31 meetings between the two teams, Blackburn boast a superior record in this fixture.

Wigan have picked up nine wins in this period, while the spoils have been shared on seven occasions.

Wigan are unbeaten in their last 12 home games against the Rovers, claiming eight wins and four draws since a 3-0 loss in January 2007.

Blackburn head into Tuesday on a run of two consecutive away defeats, conceding three goals and failing to score.

Wigan are yet to taste victory at home this season, losing three and drawing as many in six outings.

Wigan Athletic vs Blackburn Rovers Prediction

While Wigan will look to find their feet, they have now returned home, where they have struggled this season. However, they are unbeaten in 12 home games against the Rovers since 2007 and should do just enough to force a share of the spoils.

Prediction: Wigan Athletic 1-1 Blackburn Rovers

Wigan Athletic vs Blackburn Rovers Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Both teams to score - Yes (Both teams have scored in six of Wigan’s last eight games.)

Tip 3: Game to have more than 10.5 corners - No (There have been fewer than 11 corner kicks in five of the last seven meetings between the two teams.)

