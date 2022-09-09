Wigan Athletic vs Blackburn Rovers prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2022-23

Wigan Athletic host Blackburn Rovers at the DW Stadium in the EFL Championship on Saturday in a Lancashire derby with neither team in particularly good form.

The Latics are down in 15th position in the league standings with just 10 points from seven games and two wins.

Both their wins have come in the last four games alone and away from home too - a 1-0 win in Birmingham followed by a 2-1 win in Luton last weekend.

Blackburn, meanwhile, have lost four of their last five games, winning just one - a 1-0 win away to Blackpool.

Wigan Athletic vs Blackburn Rovers Head-To-Head

There have been 31 previous clashes between the sides and Blackburn have won almost half of them (15), while losing to Wigan on just nine occasions.

Blackburn Rovers @Rovers "It’s always a sweeter taste when you win a derby, we’re going to give everything for the



Ben Brereton Diaz wants to deliver more derby day joy when we hit the road this weekend.



"It’s always a sweeter taste when you win a derby, we’re going to give everything for the #Rovers fans."Ben Brereton Diaz wants to deliver more derby day joy when we hit the road this weekend. 💬 "It’s always a sweeter taste when you win a derby, we’re going to give everything for the #Rovers fans."🇨🇱 Ben Brereton Diaz wants to deliver more derby day joy when we hit the road this weekend.🔵⚪️

However, the Riversiders lost their most recent two meetings with the Latics - a 2-0 loss in June 2020 in the Championship followed by a 3-2 defeat in the FA Cup in January this year.

Wigan Athletic Form Guide (all competitions): W-D-L-W-D

Blackburn Rovers Form Guide (all competitions): L-W-L-W-L

Wigan Athletic vs Blackburn Rovers Team News

Wigan Athletic

Charlie Wyke made an emotional return to professional football in August after recovering from a heart condition, but his joy was shortlived after developing issues again. Having missed their last clash, he's unlikely to feature on Saturday either.

Thelo Aasgaard is pushing to come into the starting lineup after netting a late winner off the bench against Luton Town.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Charlie Wyke

Wigan Athletic @LaticsOfficial ‍ Nick Powell’s free-kicks were pure art...



🎟 Join us at the DW for our next meeting with Blackburn Rovers on Saturday!



#wafc #BELIEVE Nick Powell’s free-kicks were pure art...🎟 Join us at the DW for our next meeting with Blackburn Rovers on Saturday! 😮‍💨 Nick Powell’s free-kicks were pure art...🎟 Join us at the DW for our next meeting with Blackburn Rovers on Saturday!#wafc 🔵⚪️ #BELIEVE

Blackburn Rovers

Head coach Jon Dahl Tomasson has confirmed that Sam Gallagher and Callum Brittain won't play on Saturday, while Scott Wharton is also recovering from an injury.

Daniel Ayala, who's missed their last two games, is doubtful for this one too.

On the bright side, though, Sam Szmodics is available after recuperating from a head injury, although it's not certain if he will start.

Injured: Sam Gallagher, Callum Brittain, Scott Wharton

Suspended: None

Doubtful: Daniel Ayala

Wigan Athletic vs Blackburn Rovers Predicted XI

Wigan Athletic (3-4-3): Ben Amos; Jason Kerr, Jack Whatmough, Curtis Tilt; Ryan Nyambe, Max Power, Tom Naylor, James McClean; Callum Lang, Ashley Fletcher, Will Keane.

Blackburn Rovers (4-2-3-1): Thomas Kaminski; Lewis Travis, Hayden Carter, Dominic Hyam, Harry Pickering; John Buckley, Tyler Morton; Ryan Hedges, Bradley Dack, Ben Brereton Diaz; Tyrhys Dolan.

Up to $250 Deposit Match at BetRivers/SugarHouse

Wigan Athletic vs Blackburn Rovers Prediction

Wigan have a better health record right now, and while their own form isn't too great, Blackburn are running on fumes at the moment.

The Latics should be able to come away with all three points here.

Prediction: Wigan Athletic 2-1 Blackburn Rovers

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Peter P