Wigan Athletic vs Blackpool Prediction and Betting Tips | November 12, 2022 

Wigan Athletic will host Blackpool in an EFL Championship matchday 21 fixture on Saturday (November 12).

The hosts are coming off a 2-0 defeat at Coventry City in midweek. Gustavo Hamer broke the deadlock in the 77th minute before Viktor Gyokeres made sure of the result in the fifth minute of injury time.

Blackpool, meanwhile, suffered a harrowing 3-0 loss at home against Middlesbrough, with Isaiah Jones, Marcus Forss and Chuba Akpom finding the back of the net.

Blackpool FC @BlackpoolFC Marvin Ekpiteta and Jerry Yates were both on target when we last faced Wigan Athletic at the DW Stadium.



Tickets for this weekend's game remain on sale at the ticket office until 4pm tomorrow.



#UTMP Marvin Ekpiteta and Jerry Yates were both on target when we last faced Wigan Athletic at the DW Stadium.Tickets for this weekend's game remain on sale at the ticket office until 4pm tomorrow. ⚽️ Marvin Ekpiteta and Jerry Yates were both on target when we last faced Wigan Athletic at the DW Stadium. 🎫 Tickets for this weekend's game remain on sale at the ticket office until 4pm tomorrow. 🍊 #UTMP

The defeat made it three losses in a row for the Seasiders. They sit just two points above the relegation zone in 21st spot with 22 points. Wigan, meanwhile, are second-from-bottom with 20 points.

Wigan Athletic vs Blackpool Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 50th meeting between the two teams. Wigan have 21 wins to Blackpool's 18, with ten games ending in a share of the spoils.

This will be their first meeting since January 2021, where Blackpool claimed a 5-0 away victory in League One. .

Wigan have failed to win their last seven Championship games, losing six.

Blackpool have lost their last three games without scoring.

Wigan have won just one of their last eight home head-to-head clashes against Blackpool, losing six.

The last three head-to-head games have seen one team fail to find the back of the net.

Wigan Athletic vs Blackpool Prediction

Wigan parted ways with former manager Leam Richardson in the lead-up to the game. New interim manager Rob Kelly will hope to hit the ground running to guide the Latics out of the relegation zone.

Wigan Athletic @LaticsOfficial



#wafc 🟡 #BELIEVE 🗣️ Leam speaks to Latics TV following defeat at Coventry City... 🗣️ Leam speaks to Latics TV following defeat at Coventry City...#wafc ⚫️🟡 #BELIEVE

Wigan's job is simple: beat Blackpool, and spend the FIFA World Cup break away from the drop zone.

The visitors, meanwhile, are also in a precarious position, with just two points separating them from the dotted line. The high-stakes nature of the game means chances could be at a premium. The spoils could be shared in a goalless stalemate.

Prediction: Wigan 0-0 Blackpool

Wigan Athletic vs Blackpool Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

Poll : 0 votes