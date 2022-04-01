Wigan Athletic vs Bolton Wanderers prediction, preview, team news and more | League One 2021-22

Wigan Athletic host Bolton Wanderers at the DW Stadium in the EFL Championship on Saturday, looking to extend their unbeaten run to six games.

The Latics are just a point off leaders Rotherham United with two games in hand and will be looking to clinch the league to secure Championship promotion in style.

Bolton went into the international break with a hard-fought 1-0 win over Crewe Alexandra, courtesy of a 90th minute strike from Amadou Bakayoko.

The Whites returned to winning ways after dropping points in two back-to-back games but remain in the bottom half of the league standings.

Ian Evatt's side are 11th with 58 points from 39 games.

Wigan Athletic vs Bolton Wanderers Head-To-Head

The upcoming clash will be their 50th in history.

Wigan have won only 19 of the previous 49 while losing in 17 games. The October reverse also ended in a stunning 4-0 victory for the Latics.

Wigan Athletic Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-D-D-W

Bolton Wanderers Form Guide (all competitions): W-L-D-W-L

Wigan Athletic vs Bolton Wanderers Team News

Wigan Athletic

Thelo Aasgaard and Scott Smith are both out injured but Jordan Cousins could return for the Latics after missing the last three months with a thigh problem.

Head coach Leam Richardson could stick with the same starting XI from their 4-1 drubbing of Morecombe.

Injured: Thelo Aasgaard, Scott Smith

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Bolton Wanderers

The Wanderers haven't got Kieran Lee and Josh Sheehan back from injury yet.

In more negative news for the visitors, it has now been confirmed that Lloyd Isgrove has been ruled out for the rest of the season.

Injured: Kieran Lee, Josh Sheehan, Lloyd Isgrove

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Wigan Athletic vs Bolton Wanderers Predicted XI

Wigan Athletic (3-4-1-2): Ben Amos; Jason Kerr, Jack Whatmough, Curtis Tilt; Tendayi Darikwa, Max Power, Tom Naylor, James McClean; Will Keane; Josh Magennis, Stephen Humphrys.

Bolton Wanderers (3-4-1-2): James Trafford; Will Aimson, Ricardo Santos, George Johnston; Kieran Sadlier, MJ Williams, Aaron Morley, Declan John; Oladapo Afolayan; Jon Bodvarsson, Dion Charles.

Wigan Athletic vs Bolton Wanderers Prediction

Wigan are competing for the League One title, not just promotion to the Championship.

The home side's excellent run of form holds them in good stead and they do not seem likely to drop points against an erratic Bolton.

Prediction: Wigan Athletic 2-1 Bolton Wanderers

