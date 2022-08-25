Wigan Athletic vs Burnley prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2022-23

Wigan will take on Burnley in the EFL Championship on Saturday. The hosts are coming off a 1-0 win over Birmingham last weekend. It was their first win of the season following their promotion from the third tier.

Burnley, meanwhile, were involved in a thrilling 3-3 against Blackpool, where both teams had a man sent off in the dying moments.

Wigan Athletic vs Burnley Head-to-Head

In their last five outings across divisions, Wigan hold a slight advantage, winning two matches and losing one, while another game ended in a draw.

Wigan form guide (all competitions): W-D-L-D-D

Burnley form guide (all competitions): W-D-D-L-D

Wigan Athletic vs Burnley Team News

Wigan Athletic

Charlie Wyk has suffered a heart ailment and will be out of contention for this game. Joe Bennet was sent off against Birmingham, but his red card has been rescinded after a successful appeal.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Charlie Wyk

Burnley

Ashley Westwood and Jay Rodriguez are recovering from long-term injuries and are ruled out of this game. Ian Matsen dismissal against Blackpool keeps him out of this one.

Injured: Ashley Westwood, Jay Rodriguez

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Ian Matsen

Unavailable: None.

Wigan Athletic vs Burnley Predicted XIs

Wigan Athletic (4-2-3-1): Ben Amos (GK); Tendayi Darikwa, Jack Whatmough, Jason Kerr, Max Power; Tom Naylor, Graeme Shinnie; James McClean, Will Keane, Callum Lang; Nathan Broadhead

Burnley (4-4-2): Arijanet Muric; Connor Roberts, Taylor Harwood-Bellis, Charlie Taylor, Manuel Benson; Josh Brownhill, Jack Cork, Josh Cullen, Samuel Bastien; Dara Costelloe, Ashley Barnes

Wigan Athletic vs Burnley Prediction

The hosts will look to build on their win last weekend. Meanwhile, Burnley will be disappointed after squandering a 3-1 lead against Blackpool to split points. Two late second-half goals doused their hopes of a second win of the season.

Wigan will fancy their chances here, but they will be up against a strong team who are looking to go straight back to the Premier League. Burnley should take this one.

Prediction: Wigan 1-2 Burnley

