Wigan Athletic vs Cardiff City Prediction and Betting Tips | October 8, 2022

Wigan Athletic will host Cardiff City at the DW Stadium in the EFL Championship on Saturday (October 8), looking to bounce back from their latest defeat.

The Latics were beaten 2-1 by Hull City on Wednesday after squandering Will Keane's 14th-minute opener. It was their third defeat of the season. Leam Richardson's side are languishing in 12th place with 16 points from 11 games, having won only four times.

Cardiff, meanwhile, have accrued one point fewer than Wigan despite playing a game more and sit three places adrift of the latter. The Bluebirds overcame Blackburn Rovers 1-0 at home on Wednesday, courtesy of an 83rd-minute strike from Mark Harris for their first win in three outings.

Wigan Athletic vs Cardiff City Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 29 previous clashes between the two teams, with Wigan winning 12 times and losing six.

Cardiff haven't beaten Wigan since February 2015, drawing and losing twice apiece in their next four clashes.

The Bluebirds have beaten Wigan only twice in their last 17 clashes across competitions

This will be their first meeting since February 2020, which ended in a 2-2 slatemate in Cardiff

The Bluebirds have lost five of their last eight games at Wigan.

Wigan are seven games winless at home in the league, including all five this season. They have never started a season with six winless home games.

Wigan Athletic vs Cardiff City Prediction

Wigan have lost momentum lately, losing twice in their last three games. Meanwhile, their record at home has been abysmal this season, failing to win their last five.

However, that doesn't mean a victory for Cardiff is guaranteed. That's because the Welsh side have been almost equally poor on their travels this season, winning just once in six games. With neither team particularly in great shape right now, a dull stalemate could ensue.

Prediction: Wigan Athletic 1-1 Cardiff City

Wigan Athletic vs Cardiff City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw (Neither team is in good form right now,)

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5 (The two teams have accounted for just 21 goals between them.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

