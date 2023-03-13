Wigan Athletic vs Coventry City Preston North End Prediction and Betting Tips | March 14, 2023

Wigan Athletic take on Coventry City at the DW Stadium in round 37 of the EFL Championship on Tuesday (March 14).

The Latics head into the midweek clash looking to make it three consecutive home win against Mark Robins’ men and end their six-game winless run. Wigan's hopes of beating the drop suffered another blow, as they were thrashed 3-0 by Burnley on Saturday.

The Latics have now gone six games without a win, drawing and losing thrice apiece. With 32 points from 36 games, Wigan are rooted to the bottom of the standings, six points away from safety.

Meanwhile, Coventrywe’re denied a third consecutive home, win as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Hull City last time out. Robins’ side are now unbeaten in seven games since a 1-0 loss at West Bromwich Albion in February.

With 53 points from 36 games, Coventry are ninth in the standings, four points off the playoffs places.

Wigan Athletic vs Coventry City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

With four wins from their last nine meetings, Wigan hold a slight edge n the fixture.

Coventry have picked up one fewer win in that period, while two games have ended in stalemates.

Wigan are winless in six games since a 1-0 win over Huddersfield on February 11.

Coventry are unbeaten in seven games, winning four.

Wigan head into the midweek clash on a run of just one win in their last eight home games, losing five and drawing twice since the start of December.

Wigan Athletic vs Coventry City Prediction

While Coventry continue their hunt for a playoff spot, Wigan are caught up in a relegation dogfight and will look to end their six-game winless run. However, the visitors head into the game on a fine run of form and should claim all three points.

Prediction: Wigan Athletic 0-1 Coventry City

Wigan Athletic vs Coventry City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Coventry

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in four of their last five meetings.)

Tip 3: Less than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been fewer than five bookings in four of their last five clashes.)

