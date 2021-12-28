Wigan Athletic vs Fleetwood Town preview, prediction, team news and more | League One 2021-22

Wigan Athletic are placed third in League One, just two points adrift of league leaders Rotherham with two games in hand. It is safe to say that they are well and truly in the title race and favorites to go all the way. On Wednesday, they take on Fleetwood Town, a team in 19th spot in the the League One table.

While Wigan come into the game on the back of a nail-biting 3-2 away win over Oxford, Fleetwood were outclassed 3-0 in their last game, a home tie against Shrewsbury.

The Latics are third in the table with 45 points from 21 games, two points adrift of Rotherham at the summit. However, they have played two games less than the top two teams and would be looking to get precious three points that could take them to the top.

Fleetwood Town are 19th in the table, having picked up 22 points from 23 games played.

Wigan Athletic vs Fleetwood Town Head-to-Head

In the nine previous games between the two sides, Wigan have won six, while Fleetwood have only triumphed once. Two games ended in draws.

Wigan Athletic form guide (League One): W-D-W-W-D

Fleetwood Town form guide (League One): L-D-W-W-L

Wigan Athletic vs Fleetwood Town Team news

Wigan

Leam Richardson should be able to field his first-choice 11 for this game as Wigan have no injury-listed players on their roster. None of their players are suspended either.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Fleetwood Town

In contrast, Fleetwood will miss Brad Halliday and James Hill through injury for their trip to Wigan.

Injured: Brad Halliday, James Hill

Suspended: None

Wigan Athletic vs Fleetwood Town Predicted XI

Wigan Athletic Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Ben Amos; Joe Bennett, Curtis Tilt, Jack Whatmough, Tendayi Darikwa; Tom Naylor, Max Power; Gavin Massey, Callum Lang, James McClean; Will Keane

Fleetwood Town Predicted XI (3-5-2): Alex Cairns; Danny Andrew, Tom Clarke, Callum Johnson; Harrison Biggins, Jay Matete, Daniel Batty, Paddy Lane, Max Clark; Callum Morton, Gerard Garner

Wigan Athletic vs Fleetwood Town prediction

Wigan Athletic have seen quite a resurgence in their status after finishing 20th among 24 clubs in League One last season. They had suffered the ignominy of entering administration and then being given a points deduction that led to them dropping out of the Championship.

If they keep up their current form, then climbing back to the second rung of the English football pyramid seems more than a possibility for the former Premier League side.

Fleetwood do not seem to have similar aspirations of their own and holding on to their spot in their current division will be their priority. They come into this game in bad form and we predict them to go down in this one in a game that should see some goals.

Prediction: Wigan Athletic 3- 1 Fleetwood Town

Edited by Shardul Sant