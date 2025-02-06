Wigan Athletic vs Fulham Prediction and Betting Tips | February 8th 2025

Wigan Athletic will entertain Fulham at DW Stadium in the FA Cup fourth round on Saturday. Wigan overcame Mansfield Town 2-0 in the previous round and the visitors defeated Watford 4-1 last month.

The hosts are winless in their last two games and, after a 1-0 loss to Peterborough United last week, they played to a 1-1 draw against Lincoln City on Saturday in the Football League One.

The visitors met Newcastle United in the Premier League last week and registered a 2-1 away win. Second-half goals from Raúl Jiménez and Rodrigo Muniz helped them overturn a one-goal deficit.

Wigan were eliminated from the third round last season while the Cottagers could not make it past the fourth round.

Wigan Athletic vs Fulham Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 48 times across all competitions. They will meet for the first time in the FA Cup. The visitors have been the better side in these meetings with 20 wins, twice as many as the Latics.

The Cottagers are unbeaten in their last 19 games in this fixture, though 11 games in that period have ended in draws.

Five of the nine meetings between the two teams have produced over 2.5 goals.

Wigan Athletic have won just one of their last six home games while suffering three defeats.

Fulham have lost one of their last eight away games. Interestingly, they have scored two goals apiece in six games in that period.

The hosts have lost their last three FA Cup meetings against top-tier teams.

Three of the Cottagers' last four losses across all competitions have been registered at home.

Wigan Athletic vs Fulham Prediction

The Latics have been in poor touch recently, winning one of their last four games while suffering two defeats. They have won just one of their last six home games in all competitions, conceding 10 goals during that period, and will look to improve upon that record.

Silko Thomas suffered a season-ending knee injury against Lincoln City and has returned to his parent club Leicester City. Steven Sessegnon and Baba Adeeko have participated in group training and are in contention to start here.

The Cottagers have won their last two away games, scoring two goals apiece, and will look to build on that form. They are unbeaten in their last 10 away games in this fixture and are strong favorites.

Marco Silva remains without the services of Harry Wilson and Kenny Tete due to injuries. Reiss Nelson suffered another leg injury and faces a significant spell on the sidelined. Willian has joined the club for the third time, on a six-month loan, but is unlikely to start here.

The visitors have scored in all but one of their away games this season and are expected to find the back of the net here. Considering the Cottagers' 19-game unbeaten streak against Wigan, we back them to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Wigan Athletic 1-2 Fulham

Wigan Athletic vs Fulham Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Fulham to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Both teams to score - Yes

