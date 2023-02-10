Wigan Athletic vs Huddersfield Town Prediction and Betting Tips | February 11, 2023 

Wigan Athletic will welcome Huddersfield Town to the DW Stadium in a relegation six-pointer in the EFL Championship on Saturday (February 11).

The hosts are coming off a goalless draw at Blackburn Rovers on Monday. Huddersfield, meanwhile, also shared the spoils against Blackpool, albeit in a more exciting four-goal thriller.

Matthew Pearson gave the visitors the lead in the 36th-minute before Blackpool were reduced to ten men on the stroke of half-time. Despite their numerical deficit, Blackpool scored twice in the final 15 minutes to snatch a point.

Wigan Athletic



Saturday's big clash Huddersfield will see the boys wear a special warm up shirt



Saturday's big clash Huddersfield will see the boys wear a special warm up shirt as part of 'Stronger Together' campaign with 50% of proceeds aiding our

The draw left the West Yorkshire outfit in 22nd spot, having garnered 28 points from 29 games. Wigan are languishing at the foot of the standings with 26 points to show for their efforts after 29 games and are three points away from safety.

Wigan vs Huddersfield Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed on 33 previous occasions, with Huddersfield leading 14-11.

Their most recent meeting in September 2022 saw Wigan win 2-1 away.

Wigan have managed just one win in their last 16 league games, losing 11 and drawing four. They have also lost their last five home games.

Huddersfield have scored exactly once in their last four visits to Wigan.

Nine of Wigan's last 11 games across commpetitions have had goals at both ends.

Both teams have drawn three of their last five games across competitions, losing two.

Huddersfield have kept just one clean sheet in their last six competitive games.

Wigan Athletic vs Huddersfield Town Prediction

Both sides are running out of time to avoid the drop and need to start winning games to climb out of the relegation zone. Wigan have struggled in the Championship following their promotion last term, with just one win in their last 16 games.

Huddersfield Town A closer look at our next opponents...



A closer look at our next opponents...

The high stakes involved in the game could see both teams play cautiously to avoid losing to a direct relegation rival. So, the spoils could be shared in a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Wigan Athletic 1-1 Huddersfield Town

Wigan Athletic vs Huddersfield Town Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

