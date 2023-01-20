Wigan Athletic vs Luton Town Prediction and Betting Tips | January 21, 2023 

Wigan Athletic and Luton Town will square off for the third time in two weeks when they square off in the EFL Championship on Saturday (January 21).

Both sides faced one another in an FA Cup third round replay on Tuesday, with Luton claiming a 2-1 comeback away win following their 1-1 draw a fortnight ago. Thelo Aasgaard put Millwall ahead in the second half, but Cauley Woodrow levelled matters just five minutes later. Elijah Adebayo then scored the winner in the eighth minute of injury time to fire his side into the fourth round.

Both teams will now turn their focus to the league, where Wigan sit at the bottom of the standings with 25 points, four points away from safety. Luton, meanwhile, occupy ninth position, having garnered 39 points from 26 games.

Wigan Athletic vs Luton Town Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 20th meeting between the two teams. They are split down the middle with six wins apiece, while seven games have ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent clash on Tuesday saw Luton claim a 2-1 away win in the FA Cup.

Wigan have failed to win their eight games under Kolo Toure, losing five, their longest winless run since 2020.

Luton have won seven games on the road this season, with only second-placed Sheffield United managing more victories on their travels.

Wigan have garnered just nine points at home this season, the worst home record in the Championship.

Wigan have failed to lead at half-time in their 14 home games this season, losing six and drawing eight at the break.

Wigan Athletic vs Luton Town Prediction

Wigan's dire situation in the league means the Lactics need to start posting positive results to avoid getting relegated to League One. Their poor home record has been a major contributing factor to their relegation struggles, so they need to significantly improve their output in front of their fans.

That could play to Luton's strengths. with the Hatters having won the second-most number of games away from home this season.

The visitors should claim a comfortable win and also keep a clean sheet.

Prediction: Wigan 0-2 Luton

Wigan Athletic vs Luton Town Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Luton to win

Tip 2 - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

