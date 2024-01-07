Wigan Athletic vs Manchester United Prediction and Betting Tips | 8th January 2024

League One side Wigan Athletic will look to punch above their weight as they welcome Manchester United to the DW Stadium in an FA Cup third-round contest on Monday.

Wigan Athletic might be in the third tier of English football right now but you don't have to turn too many pages of the FA Cup's history book to find their greatest moment in the competition. Wigan beat Manchester City in the 2012-13 FA Cup final to reach the promised land.

Wigan are currently languishing at 18th in League One and have just one win in their last six games as they prepare to take on the Red Devils.

They held Barnsley to a 1-1 draw in their latest outing, with Jonny Smith firing a late equalizer in the 87th minute for the Latics after Devante Cole had put the former ahead right at the stroke of halftime.

Meanwhile, 12-time FA Cup winners Manchester United have oscillated between the downright awful and the promising all season.

The Red Devils were beaten 2-1 by Nottingham Forest at the City Ground in their latest Premier League outing. It was yet another defeat among a tall collection of those that they've meekly accepted this term.

United currently sit fourth in the table, nine points off fourth-placed Arsenal and it's been a nearly soul-crushing first-half of the season for them. But with Sir Jim Ratcliffe arriving as a minority shareholder and taking control of football operations at the club, a sense of optimism has enveloped Old Trafford.

The Red Devils will also have a few key players returning from long-term injury layoffs in the next few weeks and they could turn their campaign around starting with a win against Wigan on Monday.

Wigan Athletic vs Manchester United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Wigan and Manchester United have clashed just once in the FA Cup so far. Manchester United won the contest 4-0 in the 2016-17 season.

Manchester United have picked up 18 wins in 19 meetings with Wigan in all competitions.

Since the start of the 2013-14 season, Wigan have progressed from more FA Cup ties against Premier League opponents than any other side outside the top flight (6).

Manchester United have been knocked out from just two of their last 38 FA Cup third-round ties.

Wigan have won their last five FA Cup matches played on a Monday.

Wigan Athletic vs Manchester United Prediction

Despite their struggles this term, the Red Devils surely have enough firepower to see off their League One opponents on Monday. With their injury situation set to become a whole lot better and Erik ten Hag being notoriously averse to squad rotation, United are expected to go in with heavy artillery.

Prediction: Wigan Athletic 1-3 Manchester United

Wigan Athletic vs Manchester United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Manchester United to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes