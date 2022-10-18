Wigan Athletic vs Middlesbrough Prediction and Betting Tips | October 19, 2022 

Wigan Athletic will host Middlesbrough at the DW Stadium on Wednesday (October 19) night in the Championship.

The hosts have struggled recently after a fairly solid start to their season. They were beaten 2-1 by struggling Sunderland in their last league outing. Wigan took the lead via a Charlie Wyke strike late in the first half before their opponents turned the game on its head after the restart. Wigan are 15th in the standings with 19 points and will be hopeful of adding to that tally on Wednesday.

Middlesbrough, meanwhile, have endured a difficult start to their campaign, prompting the dismissal of manager Chris Wilder. They were beaten 2-1 by Blackburn Rovers in their last game and will be gutted to have come away with nothing after a dominant second-half display.

The visitors are 22nd in the standings with just 13 points from 14 games. They will exit the drop zone with maximum points this week.

Wigan Athletic vs Middlesbrough Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Wednesday's game will mark the 20th meeting between Wigan and Middlesbrough. The hosts have won just two of their previous matchups, while the visitors have won eight.

There have been nine draws between the two teams, including their most recent matchup, which ended 2-2.

Boro are unbeaten in their last 11 games in this fixture.

Wigan have picked up just six points from seven home games this season. Only Coventry City (2) have picked up fewer.

Middlesbrough have picked up one point on the road this season, the joint-fewest in the Championship, also Huddersfield Town.

The Latics have scored at least once in all but one of their last six games at home.

Wigan Athletic vs Middlesbrough Prediction

Wigan have lost three of their last four games after losing just once in their five games before that. They have won just one game at the DW Stadium this season and could struggle again.

Middlesbrough, meanwhile, are on a run of back-to-back defeats and have won just one of their last six league outings. They have lost their last four on the road and are winless away from home this season but could pick up a point here.

Prediction: Wigan Athletic 1-1 Middlesbrough

Wigan Athletic vs Middlesbrough Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Wigan to score first: Yes (The hosts have scored the first goal in four of their last five games.)

Tip 3 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (All but one of the last seven games between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.)

