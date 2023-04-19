Wigan Athletic vs Millwall Prediction and Betting Tips | 22nd April 2023 

Bottom side Wigan Athletic host Millwall at the DW Stadium in the EFL Championship on Saturday, looking to keep their slim survival hopes alive.

With only 37 points in the bag from 43 games, the Latics are in 24th position in the league table and clinging on desperately.

They are six points adrift of safety right now with only three games remaining in their campaign, as another setback here could potentially confirm their relegation.

However, Wigan have shown some improvement lately, with two of their nine victories this season coming in their last five games alone - a pair of 1-0 wins over Queens Park Rangers and Stoke City.

Millwall, however, are a different kettle of fish. They are up in fifth position in the league table with 65 points and competing for a place in the promotion playoffs, although their recent form hasn't been inspiring.

The Lions have won just one of their last six games, while losing thrice, allowing West Brom and Blackburn Rovers to close the gap on them to just two points right now. That means another setback here has the potential to throw them out of the top six.

Wigan Athletic vs Millwall Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 34 previous clashes between the sides, with Wigan winning nine times over Millwall and losing on 13 occasions.

Millwall last beat Wigan in October 2018 (2-1 in the Championship).

Wigan are four games unbeaten against Millwall, winning twice.

Millwall have lost their last two away matches to Wigan, last beating the Latics away from home in April 2014.

Wigan have won just four of their last 23 home league matches, losing their last home game 2-0 to Swansea.

Millwall have failed to score in their last two away league games, last going three consecutive away games without a goal in November 2020.

Wigan have lost 11 league home matches this season - they've only lost more home games in two league seasons (12 in 2014-15 season and 12 in 2020-21).

Wigan Athletic vs Millwall Prediction

Wigan will be brimming with confidence after their last win and will do everything here to claim another three points as their survival is on the line.

However, Millwall are also competing for promotion and cannot afford to drop more points. Their superior quality should see them through here.

Prediction: Wigan Athletic 0-2 Millwall

Wigan Athletic vs Millwall Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Millwall

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

