Wigan Athletic vs Norwich City Prediction and Betting Tips | February 18, 2023

Wigan Athletic and Norwich City square off at the DW Stadium in round 33 of the EFL Championship on Saturday (February 18).

The Canaries are unbeaten in five games against the hosts and will look to continue in the same vein.

Wigan failed to secure consecutive wins for the first time in 2023, as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Bristol City on Wednesday (February 15).

Before that, the Latics laboured for a 1-0 victory over Huddersfield Town on February 11, which snapped their ten-game winless run. With 30 points from 31 games, Wigan are 22nd in the Championship, two points behind Cardiff City just above the danger zone.

Meanwhile, Norwich returned to winning ways in style, as they comfortably brushed aside Hull City 3-1 at home on Tuesday (Februay 14).

Before that, the Canaries were on a two-game losing streak, suffering defeats against Burnley and Bristol City. With 45 points from 31 games, Norwich are ninth in the league table, two points off the playoffs places.

Wigan Athletic vs Norwich City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

With seven wins from their last 16 meetings, Norwich boast a superior record in the fixture.

Wigan have managed three wins in that period, while the spoils have been shared on six occasions.

Norwich are unbeaten in their last five games against Wigan, winning two, since a 1-0 loss in March 2015.

Wigan are unbeaten in 11 of their last 12 games across competitions, losing six, since the start of December.

The Latics hold the league’s worst home record, with 12 points from 16 games.

Wigan Athletic vs Norwich City Prediction

Buoyed by their midweek home win over Hull, Norwich head into the weekend with renewed belief as they look to return to the playoff places. Wigan, meanwhile, have lost five of their last six home games across competitions, so the visitors should claim all three points.

Prediction: Wigan Athletic 0-2 Norwich City

Wigan Athletic vs Norwich City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Norwich

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in six of their last eight meetings.)

Tip 3: More than 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in nine of Bournemouth’s last ten games.)

