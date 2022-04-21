Wigan Athletic vs Plymouth Argyle prediction, preview, team news and more | League One 2021-22

Table-toppers Wigan Athletic will host Plymouth Argyle in the 44th round of EFL League One action on Saturday.

A win for Wigan in this fixture will almost certainly guarantee them automatic promotion regardless of whether they can win the division. They are five points away from second-placed Rotherham and will no doubt fancy their chances of lifting the League One title.

Their rivals, on the other hand, are fighting for a playoff finish and a win for them will help them to move a step closer to their objective.

Wigan Athletic vs Plymouth Argyle Head-to-Head

Interestingly, the two clubs have met each other five times in the last five years across divisions.

The visitors are yet to break their jinx of never winning against Wigan in the last five years. Wigan have won three of those five outings, with two ending in draws.

The recent record also favors the hosts, who have picked up four points more than their opponents from their last five league outings.

Wigan Athletic Form Guide: D-W-L-W-W

Plymouth Argyle Form Guide: D-L-D-W-D

Wigan Athletic vs Plymouth Argyle Team News

Wigan Athletic

Curtis Tilt and James McClean are both out with injuries. Tom Bayliss and Charlie Wyke are also set to miss Saturday's game due to illness.

Injured: Curtis Tilt, James McClean

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: Tom Bayliss, Charlie Wyke

Plymouth Argyle

Brendan Galloway and George Cooper are both recuperating from injuries and will sit out Saturday’s game.

Injured: Brendan Galloway, George Cooper

Suspended: None

Wigan Athletic vs Plymouth Argyle Predicted XI

Wigan Athletic Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Ben Amos; Jason Kerr, Jack Whatmough, Kelland Watts; Joe Bennett, Tom Naylor, Max Power, Tendayi Darikwa; Will Keane; Josh Magennis, Callum Lang

Plymouth Argyle Predicted XI (5-3-2): Micheal Cooper; Joe Edwards, Macaulay Gillesphey, Don Scarr, James Wilson, Conor Grant; Panutche Camara, Jordan Houghton, Ryan Broom; Jordan Garrick, Luke Jephcott

Wigan Athletic vs Plymouth Argyle Prediction

Wigan Athletic will not get a better time to face Plymouth given the history between the two clubs and what is on the line.

Wigan will undoubtedly fancy their chances of not just securing automatic qualification but also a title win if Rotherham lose to Oxford on the same day.

A draw for Plymouth would be a decent result given their position in the standings.

Nonetheless, history is expected to repeat itself, with Wigan edging Plymouth on Saturday.

Prediction: Wigan 3-1 Plymouth

