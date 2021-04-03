Wigan Athletic vs Portsmouth prediction, preview, team news and more | League One 2020-21

Wigan Athletic will take on Portsmouth in League One action at the DW Stadium on Monday.

Wigan Athletic will be intent on bouncing back from their recent 1-0 loss against Gillingham.

The home side have looked quite underwhelming in their recent outings, managing to win just one out of their last five games.

Meanwhile, Portsmouth have looked in much better form than their opponents on Monday, winning three games in succession.

Portsmouth are fifth in the League One table, courtesy of 72 points from 38 matches. Wigan Athletic are stuck in the relegation zone alongside Bristol Rovers and Rochdale with 35 points.

Wigan Athletic vs Portsmouth Head-to-Head

Wigan Athletic and Portsmouth have played 14 matches against each other, the latter prevailing in seven of those. Wigan Athletic have managed to win five, with the other two resulting in stalemates.

In the last encounter between these teams, Wigan triumphed thanks to goals from Lee Evans and Thomas James. Ellis Harrison struck late for Portsmouth in the 89th minute, but by then the game was already out of the home team's hands.

Wigan Athletic form guide: L-D-L-D-W

Advertisement

Portsmouth form guide: W-W-W-L-L

Wigan Athletic vs Portsmouth Team News

Wigan Athletic

Wigan Athletic don't have any injury concerns for their game against Portsmouth on Monday. However, Scott Wootton, Alex Perry and Chris Merrie are risking suspension as they have each received four yellow cards this season.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

🤩 After his 11th goal of the season, @RonanCurtis1 is your Man of the Match#Pompey pic.twitter.com/gsQ59gWzb1 — Portsmouth FC (@Pompey) April 3, 2021

Portsmouth

Centre-back Jack Whatmough won't be able to feature against Wigan Athletic following a red card suspension. Portsmouth manager Danny Cowley will have all of his other players available for selection.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Jack Whatmough

Wigan Athletic vs Portsmouth Predicted XIs

Wigan Athletic predicted XI (4-4-2): Jamie Jones; Tendayi Darikwa, Curtis Tilt, George Johnston, Luke Robinson; Funso Ojo, Lee Evans, Thelo Aasgaard, Viv Solomon-Otabor; Callum Lang, Jamie Proctor

Advertisement

💪 Our fight goes on.



8⃣ to go. Defying The Odds. The Wigan Athletic DNA.#wafc 🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/Xw23it4yHB — Wigan Athletic (@LaticsOfficial) April 1, 2021

Portsmouth predicted XI (4-4-2): Craig McGillivray; Callum Johnson, Paul Downing, Sean Raggett, Lee Brown; Marcus Harness, Tom Naylor, Ben Close, Michael Jacobs; Ryan Williams, Ronan Curtis

Wigan Athletic vs Portsmouth Prediction

Portsmouth have looked a much more balanced team than Wigan Athletic in the current campaign. Danny Cowley will fancy his chances against a struggling side.

However, he will have to be wary of complacency, as Wigan have the ability to cause an upset just like the last time these two teams met.

We expect Portsmouth to earn three points from this match.

Prediction: Wigan Athletic 1-3 Portsmouth