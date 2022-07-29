Wigan Athletic vs Preston North End prediction, preview, team news and more | 30th July | EFL Championship 2022-23

Wigan Athletic host Preston North End at the DW Stadium in the EFL Championship on Saturday, with both sides looking to kickoff their campaigns with a win.

Newly promoted Wigan Athletic finished last season top of League One and will look to take that momentum into the upcoming campaign. Leam Richardson's side beat Sheffield Wednesday 4-1 in their final pre-season fixture and will want to continue their good form with a win against Preston on Saturday.

Preston North End will be heading into the game off the back of a 2-1 loss against Leicester City in the final game of their pre-season campaign. Ryan Lowe's side will look to improve upon their 13th place finish in the league last campaign and begin their season with a win against Wigan on Saturday.

Wigan Athletic @LaticsOfficial



Tom Naylor looks ahead to our season opener against Preston North End...



#wafc #BELIEVE 🗣 "This is a big test on Saturday, but the boys have been working very hard and everyone is raring to go."Tom Naylor looks ahead to our season opener against Preston North End... 🗣 "This is a big test on Saturday, but the boys have been working very hard and everyone is raring to go."Tom Naylor looks ahead to our season opener against Preston North End...#wafc 🔵⚪️ #BELIEVE

Both sides will want to win the game and that should make for an interesting contest.

Wigan Athletic vs Preston North End Head-to-Head

Preston North End have slightly edged the recent head-to-head record between the two sides, having won three of their last five meetings, with Wigan Athletic winning only one.

Preston came away as 2-1 winners the last time the two sides met back in February 2020.

Wigan Athletic Form Guide: N/A

Preston North End Form Guide: N/A

Wigan Athletic vs Preston North End Team News

Wigan Athletic

Wigan Athletic have no new injury worries following their 4-1 win against Sheffield Wednesday last time out. Richardson will have a full strength side to choose from for the game on Saturday.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Preston North End

Preston North End came away unscathed from their 2-1 loss against Leicester City last time out. Sean Maguire is still unavailable due to injury.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Wigan Athletic vs Preston North End Predicted XI

Preston North End FC @pnefc



Tune in live below for the hour-long show, hosted by Aaron Paul.



#pnefc 🎙️ The gaffer will be live on @5liveSport from 9.30pm tonight to look ahead to the new season!Tune in live below for the hour-long show, hosted by Aaron Paul. 🎙️ The gaffer will be live on @5liveSport from 9.30pm tonight to look ahead to the new season! Tune in live below for the hour-long show, hosted by Aaron Paul. 👇#pnefc

Wigan Athletic Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Ben Amos; Tendayi Darikwa, Jack Whatmough, Jason Kerr, Max Power; Tom Naylor, Graeme Shinnie; James McClean, Will Keane, Callum Lang; Charlie Wyke

Preston North End Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Freddie Woodman; Andrew Hughes, Patrick Bauer, Liam Lindsay; Robbie Brady, Alan Brown, Ben Whiteman, Matthew Olosunde; Daniel Johnson; Troy Parrott, Emil Riis Jakobsen

$1,100 First Bet Insurance at Caesars

Wigan Athletic vs Preston North End Prediction

There is a stark contrast between the two sides in terms of quality and that should come to the fore during the game on Saturday.

We predict Preston will win the game comfortably.

Prediction: Wigan Athletic 0-2 Preston North End

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far