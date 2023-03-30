Wigan Athletic vs Queens Park Rangers Prediction and Betting Tips | 1st April 2023 

Wigan Athletic host Queens Park Rangers at the Loftus Road Stadium in the EFL Championship on Saturday, looking to pick up just their eighth win of the season.

Following what's been a miserable campaign for them, the Latics are rock bottom in the league standings with 31 points in 38 games and having scored just 33 goals.

The club has also seen two managerial changes, with Liam Richardson getting the sack in November following a run of six defeats in seven games, while his replacement, Kolo Toure, lasted only two-and-a-half months into the job.

Shaun Maloney is currently the man in-charge of Wigan and the side have seen some improvement under him, losing only thrice in 10 games so far. However, with just one victory during that period, it's also not enough.

There's still eight points between them and safety.

QPR haven't really covered themselves in glory either, accruing only 11 points more than Wigan and sitting five positions above them in the table.

The Hoops went into the international break on the back of consecutive defeats to Blackpool and Birmingham City, the former even dealing them a 6-1 thrashing.

After starting their campaign with nine wins from 16 games, the west London side won just twice in the next 22, losing 14 times.

Wigan Athletic vs Queens Park Rangers Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 21 previous clashes between the sides, with QPR winning 10 times over Wigan and losing on four occasions.

Wigan have beaten QPR just twice in their last 14 clashes, although both came pretty recently (2-1 in February 2019 and 1-0 in July 2020).

Having beaten Wigan 2-1 in their first league clash of the season, QPR are looking to complete a league double over them for the first time since the 2016-17 season.

The last six league meetings between Wigan and QPR have been home wins, with five of those coming by a one-goal margin.

Wigan Athletic vs Queens Park Rangers Prediction

QPR may feel they have an opportunity to return to winning ways here as Wigan are the lowest-ranked team in the division, but their own form hasn't really been glittering, losing seven of their last eight games.

Given both are struggling right now, we predict this could finish in a dour stalemate.

Prediction: Wigan Athletic 1-1 Queens Park Rangers

Wigan Athletic vs Queens Park Rangers Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

