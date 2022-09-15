Wigan Athletic vs Reading prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2022-23 

Wigan Athletic will host Reading at the DW Stadium in the EFL Championship on Saturday, looking for their third win in a row.

Following 2-1 away wins over Luton Town and Huddersfield, the Latics are up to 11th in the league standings with 13 points from eight games. Leam Richardson's side have conceded more goals (10) than scored (9), although half of them were shipped against Burnley in a 5-1 defeat.

Reading, meanwhile, are riding high on fourth with 15 points from nine games, winning five.

They are the only team besides Blackburn Rovers not to have drawn a game this season thus far.

Following a run of three consecutive wins, the Royals have won just one of their next three, losing twice, which includes a 3-0 defeat against Sunderland on Wednesday.

Wigan Athletic vs Reading Head-To-Head

There have been 48 clashes between the two teams. Wigan narrowly edge ahead Reading 19-18 in wins.

Last season in this fixture, the away team won on both occasions - Reading pulled off a 3-1 win in Wigan before the Latics exacted revenge with a 3-0 win in Reading.

Wigan Athletic Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-D-L-W

Reading Form Guide (all competitions): L-W-L-W-W

Wigan Athletic vs Reading Team News

Wigan Athletic

Unless there are last-minute injuries, manager Leam Richardson could field the same XI that beat Luton Town in the last game.

That means Charlie Wyke, who recently returned from a long-term absence, will have to contend for a place on the bench.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Reading

Following their 3-0 defeat against Sunderland, the Royals could make a few changes to their starting XI. Shane Long is fit again and could be given a chance, while Ghanian international Baba Rahman is also in contention to start.

Reading, like Wigan, also do not have any injury or suspension concerns to contend with.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Wigan Athletic vs Reading Predicted XIs

Wigan Athletic (4-2-3-1): Ben Amos; Ryan Nyambe, Jack Whatmough, Curtis Tilt, James McClean; Max Power, Graeme Shinnie; Callum Lang, Will Keane, Thelo Aasgaard; Josh Magennis

Reading (3-4-1-2): Joe Lumley; Tom Holmes, Sam Hutchinson, Tom McIntyre; Andy Yiadom, Jeff Hendrick, Mamadou Loum, Baba Rahman; Tom Ince; Yakou Meite, Lucas Joao

Wigan Athletic vs Reading Prediction

Wigan are the form team right now and will no doubt pose a big challenge to Reading. Howevere, the visitors have been no slouch either and could secure a draw.

Prediction: Wigan Athletic 1-1 Reading

