Wigan Athletic vs Rotherham United Prediction and Betting Tips | May 8th 2023

Wigan Athletic draw the curtain on their turbulent EFL Championship campaign with a home game against Rotherham United on Monday.

The already-relegated hosts will be playing in League One next term but will look to wrap up the season with a win to bow out with their heads held high.

Wigan were denied a third consecutive win for the first time this season as they were held to a 1-1 draw by fellow relegated side Reading last Saturday.

Prior to that, the Latics picked up a 1-0 win over Stoke City on April 18 to end their three-match losing streak, four days before seeing off Millwall 2-1 on home turf.

Wigan now head into Monday needing a win to ensure they do not finish last in the EFL Championship table as they sit level on 41 points with 23rd-placed Blackpool.

Elsewhere, Rotherham United confirmed their safety last Monday when they picked up a much-needed 1-0 victory over 10-man Middlesbrough at the New York Stadium.

Prior to that, Matt Taylor’s side were on a five-match winless run, picking up just two points from a possible 15 in that time.

Rotherham have now picked up 49 points from 45 matches to sit 20th in the league table, five points above the danger zone.

Wigan Athletic vs Rotherham United Head-To-Head and Betting Tips

Wigan have been the dominant side in the history of this fixture, having secured 23 wins from the last 43 meetings between the teams.

Rotherham United have picked up 12 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on eight occasions.

The Latics are unbeaten in their last five games against Taylor’s men, picking up three wins and two draws since a 3-1 loss in August 2018.

Rotherham are winless in their last 13 away matches across all competitions, losing seven and claiming six draws since November’s 1-0 win at Sheffield United.

Wigan are currently on a three-match unbeaten run and could make it four straight games without defeat for just the season time this season.

Wigan Athletic vs Rotherham United Prediction

While Wigan Athletic have picked up a fine late-season form, they have failed to preserve their Championship status following a hugely disappointing campaign.

However, we are backing them to claim all three points against a Rotherham side who are the division’s second-worst side on the road.

Prediction: Wigan Athletic 2-0 Rotherham United

Wigan Athletic vs Rotherham United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Wigan Athletic

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in the last five meetings between the sides)

Tip 3: More than 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in Wigan’s last five outings)

