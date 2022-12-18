Wigan Athletic vs Sheffield United Prediction and Betting Tips | December 19th 2022

Wigan Athletic will host Sheffield United at the DW Stadium on Monday in another round of EFL Championship football.

The home side enjoyed a decent start to life in the Championship but have since lost their way and have only just begun to get back on track. They played out a 1-1 draw against Millwall in their last game, with both sides scoring in the first half before putting out a rather dull second-half performance.

Wigan sit 22nd in the league table with just 25 points from 23 games. They will be targeting victory next week as they look to exit the drop zone.

Sheffield United, meanwhile, have bounced back from their challenging run of form in October and have resumed their push for promotion to the English top flight. They beat struggling Huddersfield Town 1-0 last time out, with Billy Sharp scoring the sole goal of the game in the opening 15 minutes.

The visitors sit second in the league table with 41 points from 22 games and will be hopeful of adding to that tally on Monday.

Wigan Athletic vs Sheffield United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 20 meetings between Wigan and Sheffield. The hosts have won six of those games while the visitors have won nine times. Their other five matchups have ended in draws.

The visitors have won their last two games in this fixture after going winless in their three games prior.

The hosts have picked up just one clean sheet in their last six games in this fixture.

The Blades have picked up 20 points away from home this season. Only Preston North End have picked up more.

Wigan have picked up just nine points on home turf in the league this season, the fewest in the Championship so far.

Sheffield have scored 36 league goals this season. Only league leaders Burnley have scored more.

Wigan Athletic vs Sheffield United Prediction

Wigan are on a run of back-to-back unbeaten outings after losing six of their seven games prior. They have, however, won just two of their 11 home league games this season and could struggle here.

Sheffield have won their last two games and five of their last six. They have won their last three away games on the bounce and should extend that streak next week.

Prediction: Wigan Athletic 0-2 Sheffield United

Wigan Athletic vs Sheffield United Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Sheffield

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (All but one of the visitors' last six matches have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of the Blades' last six matches)

Poll : Who will win the 2022 FIFA World Cup? Argentina France 6247 votes