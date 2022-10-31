Wigan Athletic vs Stoke City Prediction and Betting Tips | November 2nd 2022

Two struggling teams, Wigan Athletic and Stoke City, meet at the DW Stadium for a clash in the EFL Championship on Wednesday, looking to end their respective losing runs.

The hosts Wigan have lost their last four games to slump to 20th position in the league standings, with just 19 points from 17 games.

The Latics were promoted to the second tier after two seasons in League One but have clearly found life difficult on their return and on current form, could head back into the third division.

Stoke have posted identical returns as Wigan this season with five wins, four draws and eight defeats, while picking up 19 points from as many games.

After back-to-back wins over Sheffield United and Preston North End, the Potters have lost their next three and plummeted down to 19th on the table.

Unlike their rivals from Greater Manchester, they have also seen a managerial change, with Michael O'Neill getting sacked in August and Alex Neil coming in just days later.

After a brief period of improvement, Stoke have hit the buffers once more and Neil is now under pressure.

Wigan Athletic vs Stoke City Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Of the previous 35 clashes between the sides, Stoke have won on half the occasions (13), seeing defeat in nine games.

Wigan have beaten Stoke only once in their last five encounters - a 3-0 victory in the Championship in June 2020.

Wigan have lost their last four league matches - as much as they had in the previous 13.

Stoke have lost their last three games in the Championship - as much as they had in the previous 10.

Wigan have scored only 17 goals in the league so far - only Preston (13), Cardiff City (13) and Coventry City (15) have scored fewer at this stage.

The Latics have conceded 25 goals so far this season - only Bristol (27), Blackpool (26) and Hull City (32) have shipped in more.

Wigan Athletic vs Stoke City Prediction

Both teams are stuck in a rut at the moment, having lost their last couple of games.

However, Stoke have had a good record against Wigan in recent years and could see this as an opportunity to return to winning ways. We expect Stoke to secure a narrow victory.

Prediction: Wigan Athletic 1-2 Stoke City

Wigan Athletic vs Stoke City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Stoke City

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

Poll : 0 votes