Wigan Athletic vs Watford Prediction and Betting Tips | 29th October, 2022

Wigan Athletic host Watford at the DW Stadium in the EFL Championship on Saturday, with both sides having contrasting seasons so far.

Wigan Athletic are currently 19th in the table, two points off the relegation zone. Leam Richardson's side have been in terrible form recently, having lost four of their last five games across all competitions. They will hope to turn things around with a win against Watford on Saturday.

Watford, on the other hand, are currently 10th in the league, three points off the top six. Slaven Bilic's side have been in poor form of late, having lost three of their last five games across all competitions. They will look to bounce back with a win against Wigan Athletic on Saturday.

Both sides will be looking to win the game and that should make for a well-contested matchup.

Wigan Athletic vs Watford Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Watford have dominated the recent head-to-head record between the two sides, having won three of their last four meetings, with Wigan Athletic winning only one.

Watford came away as 2-0 winners the last time the two sides met back in March 2015.

Wigan Athletic have the joint fourth worst defense in the league, having conceded 24 goals in their 16 games so far this season.

Watford have the joint fifth best attack in the league, having scored 23 goals in their 16 games so far this season.

Wigan Athletic vs Watford Prediction

Neither side have been in good form of late and that should come to the fore during the game on Saturday.

Wigan Athletic will be without Callum Lang and Gwion Edwards for the game. Meanwhile, Jeremy Ngakia, Rey Manaj and Tom Cleverley will all be unavailable for Watford.

It's hard to choose a winner between the two sides based on their recent form. However, Watford should have the quality to come away with the win. We predict a tight game, with Watford coming away with a slender victory.

Prediction: Wigan Athletic 0-1 Watford

Wigan Athletic vs Watford Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Watford Win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score - NO (Wigan Athletic have one of the worst attacks in the league this season, having only scored 17 goals from their 16 games so far)

Tip 3 - Ismaila Sarr to score/assist (The forward has five goals and four assists from 12 games so far this season for Watford)

