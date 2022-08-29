Wigan Athletic vs West Bromwich Albion prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2022-23

Wigan Athletic and West Bromwich Albion go head-to-head at the DW Stadium in round seven of the EFL Championship on Tuesday.

The Latics are yet to taste victory in front of their home fans this season and will be desperate to end this poor record.

Wigan Athletic were sent crashing down to earth last Saturday as they fell to a 5-1 humbling at the hands of Burnley.

Prior to that, they picked up their first victory of the season, seeing off Birmingham City 1-0 on August 20 to end their four-game winless run.

Wigan, who are currently 20th in the Championship table, head into Tuesday without a home win this season, claiming two draws and losing once in that time.

Meanwhile, West Bromwich Albion failed to return to winning ways last time out as they could only come from behind to salvage a 2-2 draw with Huddersfield Town away from home.

Prior to that, the Baggies were dumped out of the EFL Cup in the second round courtesy of a 1-0 loss away to Derby County.

West Brom have now failed to taste victory in their opening four away games across all competitions, picking up two draws and losing twice.

Wigan Athletic vs West Bromwich Albion Head-To-Head

With 10 wins from the last 24 meetings between the sides, Wigan hold a slightly superior record in the history of this fixture. West Brom have picked up nine wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on five different occasions.

Wigan Athletic Form Guide: L-W-D-L-D

West Bromwich Albion Form Guide: D-L-W-D-L

Wigan Athletic vs West Bromwich Albion Team News

Wigan Athletic

The Latics will be without Gwion Edwards and Jordan Cousins, who have both been ruled out through injury.

Injured: Gwion Edwards, Jordan Cousins

Suspended: None

West Bromwich Albion

Daryl Dike is currently recuperating from a thigh injury and will play no part in Tuesday’s game.

Injured: Daryl Dike

Suspended: None

Wigan Athletic vs West Bromwich Albion Predicted XI

Wigan Athletic Predicted XI (5-3-2): Jamie Jones; Jason Kerr, Jack Whatmough, Curtis Tilt, Tendayi Darikwa, James McClean; Tom Naylor, Max Power, Graeme Shinnie; Will Keane, Callum Lang

West Bromwich Albion Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): David Button; Darnell Furlong, Dara O'Shea, Semi Ajayi, Conor Townsend; Jayson Molumby, Okay Yokuslu; Jed Wallace, John Swift, Grady Diangana; Karlan Grant

Wigan Athletic vs West Bromwich Albion Prediction

Wigan and West Brom have stumbled into the new season after both picking up one win so far. Looking as past meetings between the sides, we anticipate a cagey contest with the spoils being shared on Tuesday.

Prediction: Wigan Athletic 1-1 West Bromwich Albion

