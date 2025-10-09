Wigan Athletic vs Wycombe Wanderers Prediction and Betting Tips | October 11th 2025

Wigan Athletic will host Wycombe Wanderers at the Brick Community Stadium on Saturday in the 12th round of the 2025-26 EFL League One campaign. The hosts will be keen to return to winning ways to avoid falling lower on the league table early in the season.

Wigan earned a point through Fraser Murray’s 82nd-minute equalizer in their 1-1 draw with Plymouth Argyle last weekend to mark their fourth league draw of the season. The Latics have only won one of their last nine games across all competitions and could fall as low as 18th place should they fail to get a result this weekend.

Wycombe Wanderers had a fantastic campaign last season, making it to the promotion playoff semifinals before getting eliminated but have started this season in abysmal form and are just two points clear of bottom-placed Peterborough United, having only won two of 11 games this season.

The visitors, who completed a 2-2 comeback draw in the 93rd minute against Barnsley last weekend, have since picked up a win in the EFL Trophy and will hope to build momentum off that result on their return to league football.

Wigan Athletic vs Wycombe Wanderers Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The sides have met on 23 previous occasions going into Saturday's game. Wigan have won 12 of those meetings, six have ended in draws while Wycombe have the remaining five.

The hosts are winless across the last four meetings between the sides having failed to get on the scoresheet in each of those games.

Wycombe picked up a 2-0 win when the sides met earlier this season in the EFL Carabao Cup.

Wigan have scored 15 goals and conceded 16 in 11 games in the English third tier, while Wycombe have scored 13 and conceded 15.

Wigan Athletic vs Wycombe Wanderers Prediction

The two teams are very closely matched going into the weekend as a result of their equally poor recent form. The Latics will hope to receive a boost from their home advantage but will need to show major improvements to make it count.

The Chairboys will likely be satisfied to come away with a draw away from home, although they will need to improve on their offensive form to get a result.

Prediction: Wigan Athletic 1-1 Wycombe Wanderers

Wigan Athletic vs Wycombe Wanderers Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Three of the hosts' last four games have featured fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have gotten on the scoresheet in three of the visitors' last four games)

