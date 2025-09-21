Wigan Athletic vs Wycombe Wanderers Prediction and Betting Tips | September 23rd 2025

Wigan Athletic will host Wycombe Wanderers at the Brick Community Stadium on Tuesday in the third round of the 2025-26 EFL Cup campaign. The home side have struggled for results in League One of late, most recently suffering a 4-1 hiding away at Bolton Wanderers, and will hope they can find solace in the domestic cup this week.

They beat Notts County 1-0 in their cup opener last month, with Paul Mullin scoring the sole goal of the game from the spot in the first half. They then beat Stockport County by the same scoreline in round two, profiting from a late header from summer signing Fraser Murray.

Wycombe Wanderers enjoyed a winning start to life under new boss Michael Duff as they beat Northampton Town 2-0 in the league on Saturday and will be looking to make it two wins from two under the Englishman this week.

They beat Leyton Orient 1-0 in the opening round of the Carabao Cup last month before beating Bromley on penalties in the next round following a 1-1 draw after 90 minutes.

Wigan Athletic vs Wycombe Wanderers Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 22 meetings between Wigan and Wycombe. The hosts have won 12 of those games while the visitors have won just four times, with their other six contests ending level.

The two teams last faced off in a league clash back in February, which ended goalless as Wycombe registered a third consecutive unbeaten outing in the fixture.

The hosts have failed to score any goals in their last three games in this fixture.

Wigan's best-ever run in the League Cup came back in the 2005-06 campaign when they finished runners-up. Wycombe, meanwhile, had their best run the following season when they made it to the semifinals.

Wigan Athletic vs Wycombe Wanderers Prediction

Latics have won just one of their last five games across all competitions and two of their last eight. They have, however, lost just one of their last 10 games on home turf and will head into the midweek clash as slight favorites.

The Chairboys have won two of their last three games after winning just one of their previous six. They have, however, lost their last two away games and could see that streak extend on Tuesday.

Prediction: Wigan Athletic 1-0 Wycombe Wanderers

Wigan Athletic vs Wycombe Wanderers Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Wigan Athletic to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Five of the last six matches between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of their last five matchups)

