Wigan Athletic vs Wycombe Wanderers prediction, preview, team news and more | League One 2021-22

Wigan Athletic host Wycombe Wanderers at DW Stadium in a matchday three League One fixture on Tuesday.

The home side come into the game on the back of a narrow 1-0 home victory over Rotherham United on Saturday. Will Keane scored a last-gasp winner in the fifth minute of injury time.

Wycombe Wanderers were emphatic in a 3-1 away victory over Cheltenham Town. Sam Vokes put the Chairboys on their way in the first half before Oliver Pendlebury's second-half brace made sure of the result.

The win meant the Buckinghamshire side lead the way at the summit with maximum points picked up from two games so far. Wigan Athletic sit in 12th place on three points.

Wigan Athletic vs Wycombe Wanderers Head-to-Head

This will be the 17th meeting between the sides and Wigan Athletic have a better record with 10 wins to their name.

Wycombe Wanderers were victorious on two occasions, while four previous matches ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent clash came in a League One fixture in 2003 when Wigan picked up a 2-0 away victory.

Wycombe have been in fine form and have won all three of their competitive fixtures this term to go with three consecutive wins in pre-season. Wigan Athletic started their league campaign with a defeat to Sunderland but have since won two games on the bounce.

Wigan Athletic form guide (all competitions): W-W-L

Wycombe Wanderers form guide (all competitions): W-W-W

Wigan Athletic vs Wycombe Wanderers Team News

Wigan Athletic

Tom Pearce and Gwion Edwards have both been ruled out for the home side through injuries.

There are no suspension concerns for the Latics.

Injuries: Tom Pearce, Gwion Edwards

Suspension: None

Wycombe Wanderers

Wycombe Wanderers suffered debilitating injuries in their League Cup victory over Exeter City and had to complete their game with 10 men.

Matt Bloomfield, Joe Jacobson, Jason McCarthy and Daryl Horgan all picked up varying degrees of injuries and have been ruled out of action.

There are no suspension worries for manager Gareth Ainsworth.

Injuries: Matt Bloomfield, Joe Jacobson, Jason McCarthy, Daryl Horgan

Suspension: None

Wigan Athletic vs Wycombe Wanderers Predicted XI

Wigan Athletic Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Ben Amos (GK); Luke Robinson, Kelland Watts, Jack Whatmough, Tendayi Darikwa; Tom Naylor, Max Power; Callum Lang, Will Keane, Stephen Humphrys; Charlie Wyke

Wycombe Wanderers Predicted XI (5-3-2): David Stockdale (GK); Jordan Obita, Joe Jacobson, Anthony Stewart, Jack Grimmer, Sullay Kaikai; Josh Scowen, Anis Mehmeti, Oliver Pendlebury; Garath McCleary, Sam Vokes

Wigan Athletic vs Wycombe Wanderers Prediction

Wycombe Wanderers are among the favorites to gain promotion and their start to the season shows their intent. Wigan Athletic have enough quality players within their ranks but have been plagued by recurring inconsistency.

Both sides will fancy their chances of getting a win here and are likely to each play on the front foot. However, we are predicting Wycombe Wanderers will narrowly edge this one with goals to be scored at both ends.

Prediction: Wigan Athletic 1-2 Wycombe Wanderers

