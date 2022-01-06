Wigan vs Blackburn prediction, preview, team news and more | FA Cup 2021-22

Wigan host Blackburn at the DW Stadium in the third round of the FA Cup on Saturday, with both sides experiencing strong form of late.

Wigan are currently third in League One and are undefeated in their last 13 games across all competitions. Leam Richardson's side will be heading into the game off the back of a 6-0 win against Oldham in the EFL Trophy. They will hope to carry that momentum into the game against Blackburn on Saturday.

Blackburn have been flying of late. Tony Mowbray's side are currently second in the EFL Championship and are unbeaten in their last nine games. They will look to extend their streak with a win against Wigan on Saturday.

Both sides will be looking to progress to the next round with a win and that should make for a well-contested fixture.

Wigan vs Blackburn Head-to-Head

Wigan have slightly edged the recent head-to-head record between the two sides, having won two of their last five meetings, with Blackburn winning only one.

The Latics came away as 2-0 winners the last time the two sides met back in January 2020. Goals from Lee Evans and Michael Jacobs were enough to secure victory on the night.

Wigan Form Guide: W-W-D-W-W

Blackburn Form Guide: D-W-W-W-W

Wigan vs Blackburn Team News

McClean should make his return to the squad

Wigan

Joe Bennett and James McClean should make their return to the squad after missing the 6-0 win against Oldham last time out. Apart from that, Richardson should pick a similar team on Saturday.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Blackburn

Sam Gallagher should start on Saturday after coming off the bench in the 0-0 draw against Huddersfield last time out. Harry Pickering picked up a hamstring injury against Huddersfield and will be out for four to six weeks. Bradley Dack and Ian Poveda are still unavailable due to injury.

Joe Rankin-Costello played 45 minutes for the U-23s after a lengthy layoff from injury, but his participation in the game is a doubt.

Injured: Bradley Dack, Ian Poveda, Harry Pickering

Doubtful: Joe Rankin-Costello

Suspended: None

Wigan vs Blackburn Predicted XI

Wigan Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Ben Amos; Joe Bennett, Curtis Tilt, Jack Whatmough, Tendayi Darikwa; Tom Naylor, Max Power; James McClean, Callum Lang, Gavin Massey; Will Keane

Blackburn Predicted XI (3-4-3): Aynsley Pears; Daniel Ayala, Scott Wharton, Jan Paul van Hecke; Tayo Edun, Bradley Johnson, Leighton Clarkson, Ryan Nyambe; Sam Gallagher, Harry Chapman, Tyrhys Dolan

Wigan vs Blackburn Prediction

Despite both teams being in good form recently, Blackburn should have enough quality to get past Wigan on the night.

We predict a tight game, with Blackburn coming away with a win.

Also Read Article Continues below

Prediction: Wigan 1-2 Blackburn

Edited by Shardul Sant