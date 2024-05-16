Will Arsenal debut the 2024-25 home kit against Everton on the final day of the season?

Arsenal, who dropped their new home kit for the 2024-35 season on May 16 (Thursday), won't be able to show it off during their final game of the season at home against Everton.

The Gunners dropped their jersey featuring the iconic 'Cannon'. Interestingly, the club crest has been replaced by the cannon in a home shirt for the first time in 35 years.

The jersey features the classic red and white colourway and also boasts navy blue stripes embroidered across the neckline and further down the body.

Sadly, the Gunners won't be allowed to wear their new kit on the day they might lift the Premier League title for the first time in over two decades.

This is because the club was obligated to inform the league of their intention to wear a new strip within 14 days of their game against Everton. However, their failure to notify the league implies that Arsenal will be wearing their current kit during their final game.

Interestingly, they wore their new kit for the 2023-24 season in their last game of the season last year, which was also against Everton.

Talking about the new kit, Gunners talisman Gabriel Martinelli said (via football.london):

"Since joining Arsenal, it has been clear to me how important the cannon is, to this great club and our supporters. It epitomises our spirit and we’re excited to wear it on the pitch with pride next season."

However, the women's team will wear the new jersey when they face Brighton in the Women's Super League.

Arsenal already have more wins in PL than the 'Invincibles' team of 2003-04

Arsenal 'Invincibles' was the last Gunners team to win the Premier League title in 2003-04. The team remained undefeated in the league that season, winning 26 games and drawing 12.

The Gunners have already won 27 games this season and will enter the final matchday in the hope that Manchester City drop points in their final game. The Cityzens will take on West Ham United, who have seen better days.

Should Man City win their clash against the Hammers, they'll be crowned champions for the sixth time in seven years. If they drop points, the Gunners would only need a win, even a slender one will be enough to claim the title.

However, even if both teams lose their respective clashes, Manchester City will be crowned champions as they currently sit atop the Premier League table with 88 points while Arsenal have 86.

