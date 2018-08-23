Will Arsenal get their first Premier League points against West Ham with this eleven?

Arsenal will host West Ham United on Saturday evening’s clash in desperate need of three points. Unai Emery’s start to life at Arsenal is off to a poor start after suffering two consecutive defeats against Manchester City and Chelsea. Here’s a look at the potential lineup Emery could field against the Hammers.

Chelsea v Arsenal - Premier League

DEFENCE

Petr Cech did start in each of Arsenal’s two matches but was poor between the sticks. This could mean that Bernd Leno gets a start against Manuel Pellegrini’s team.

Arsenal’s defence has shipped five goals in two matches, but Emery will probably place faith in the star men at his disposal. Shkodran Mustafi and Sokratis can be expected to start as the central defenders with Hector Bellerin and Nacho Monreal were the fullbacks.

MIDFIELD

Mateo Guendouzi has been one of Arsenal’s better players in the last two matches and has been praised with due deserve. The Frenchman could be in the running for a starting berth against West Ham again. Lucas Torreira’s introduction at the Stamford Bridge in the second half on Saturday did bring out a big change and his display might pave way for his first start of the season. Alex Iwobi started and scored against Chelsea with a sublime finish. He provided attacking support to the forwards like no other mid probably, which could help him nail down a starting berth on Saturday.

ATTACK

Mesut Ozil has been atrocious in the last two outings for Arsenal. He needs to make a statement against West Ham. Arsenal’s lack of options down the right hand side could have earned him a starting spot and he has some proving to do.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan scored and set up a goal against Chelsea in the Stamford Bridge. The Armenian ace will look to take his form into the West Ham game with Emery looking set to give him a start.

Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang is yet to get off the mark this season. The Gabonese has been decent in his last two matches but missed some sitters against Chelsea. However, he should comfortably start over Lacazette against West Ham.