Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Will Arsenal get their first Premier League points against West Ham with this eleven?

Atharva Khadilkar
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
737   //    23 Aug 2018, 20:35 IST

Arsenal will host West Ham United on Saturday evening’s clash in desperate need of three points. Unai Emery’s start to life at Arsenal is off to a poor start after suffering two consecutive defeats against Manchester City and Chelsea. Here’s a look at the potential lineup Emery could field against the Hammers.


Chelsea v Arsenal - Premier League
Chelsea v Arsenal - Premier League

DEFENCE

Petr Cech did start in each of Arsenal’s two matches but was poor between the sticks. This could mean that Bernd Leno gets a start against Manuel Pellegrini’s team.

Arsenal’s defence has shipped five goals in two matches, but Emery will probably place faith in the star men at his disposal. Shkodran Mustafi and Sokratis can be expected to start as the central defenders with Hector Bellerin and Nacho Monreal were the fullbacks.

MIDFIELD

Mateo Guendouzi has been one of Arsenal’s better players in the last two matches and has been praised with due deserve. The Frenchman could be in the running for a starting berth against West Ham again. Lucas Torreira’s introduction at the Stamford Bridge in the second half on Saturday did bring out a big change and his display might pave way for his first start of the season. Alex Iwobi started and scored against Chelsea with a sublime finish. He provided attacking support to the forwards like no other mid probably, which could help him nail down a starting berth on Saturday.

ATTACK

Mesut Ozil has been atrocious in the last two outings for Arsenal. He needs to make a statement against West Ham. Arsenal’s lack of options down the right hand side could have earned him a starting spot and he has some proving to do.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan scored and set up a goal against Chelsea in the Stamford Bridge. The Armenian ace will look to take his form into the West Ham game with Emery looking set to give him a start.

Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang is yet to get off the mark this season. The Gabonese has been decent in his last two matches but missed some sitters against Chelsea. However, he should comfortably start over Lacazette against West Ham.

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Arsenal Chelsea Mesut Ozil Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Unai Emery Arsenal Transfer News
Atharva Khadilkar
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Premier League: 4 Things Arsenal must do against Chelsea 
RELATED STORY
Chelsea vs Arsenal (3-2): Four Talking points
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: Four games to look forward to...
RELATED STORY
The London derby: Chelsea vs Arsenal Preview 
RELATED STORY
3 Ways in which Arsenal can line up against Chelsea
RELATED STORY
Premier League Matchday One: Who’s hot and who’s not
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19: Four bold predictions ahead of...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: 3 reasons why Chelsea will win...
RELATED STORY
Premier League Recap: Day 4
RELATED STORY
Chelsea vs Arsenal: Teams, Predicted Playing XI, Premier...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 3
Tomorrow WOL MAN 05:00 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester City
Tomorrow AFC EVE 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Everton
Tomorrow ARS WES 07:30 PM Arsenal vs West Ham
Tomorrow HUD CAR 07:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Cardiff City
Tomorrow SOU LEI 07:30 PM Southampton vs Leicester City
Tomorrow LIV BRI 10:00 PM Liverpool vs Brighton & Hove Albion
26 Aug WAT CRY 06:00 PM Watford vs Crystal Palace
26 Aug FUL BUR 08:30 PM Fulham vs Burnley
26 Aug NEW CHE 08:30 PM Newcastle vs Chelsea
28 Aug MAN TOT 12:30 AM Manchester United vs Tottenham
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
Ligue 1
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us