"Will be announced very soon" - Fabrizio Romano says Mauricio Pochettino and Leonardo will be sacked by PSG

Journalist Fabrizio Romano has reported that both Mauricio Pochettino and Leonardo will be sacked by Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

According to the transfer guru, PSG are set to part ways with Mauricio Pochettino in the coming days.

Romano has claimed that the former Spurs manager is just one meeting away from being sacked, which will take place after club president Nasser Al Khelaifi returns to the club.

Romano has also claimed that sporting director Leonardo's departure will be announced soon as well, with Luis Campos set to take charge.

Paris Saint-Germain have already agreed a three-year deal with Luis Campos to become the club's new sporting director, according to PSG Talk via L’Equipe.

According to Goal, Kylian Mbappe wanted to reunite with Campos, having made his first-team breakthrough when the Portuguese was in charge at AS Monaco.

Campos comes with a pretty solid CV having been in charge at Lille and Celta Vigo since his departure from Monaco.

The 57-year-old has already started working and analyzing the squad ahead of the summer transfer window.

Leonardo has been working as the sporting director at the Parisian club since 2019 and has overseen some massive transfers at the Parc des Princes.

The Brazilian was key to PSG signing players like Lionel Messi, Sergio Ramos, Georginio Wijnaldum, Achraf Hakimi and Gianluigi Donnarumma last summer.

Meanwhile, the club's imminent decision to sack Pochettino hardly comes as a shock following his underwhelming spell at the club.

The Argentine manager took over at the club midway through the 2020-21 season but could not stop Lille from winning Ligue 1.

Paris Saint-Germain have won three trophies under the former Spurs manager, including the Ligue 1 title in 2021-22. However, yet another early exit from the Champions League meant his job was on the line.

PSG set to embark on a new era

Paris Saint-Germain made a massive statement by tying down their poster boy Kylian Mbappe with a bumper new deal.

With the kind of financial prowess backing the club, it's imperative that the club will be looking to fulfil their ambitions as soon as possible.

RouteOneFootball @Route1futbol ) The agreement is now signed between Luis Campos and Paris Saint-Germain. ✍️ @FabrizioRomano #PSG ) The agreement is now signed between Luis Camposand Paris Saint-Germain. ✍️ (☀️) The agreement is now signed between Luis Campos 🇵🇹 and Paris Saint-Germain. ✍️✅ @FabrizioRomano #PSG https://t.co/654JfuOww7

Both Pochettino and Leonardo have not managed to impress in their roles and the news of their sacking hardly comes as a surprise.

We will have to wait and see who replaces Pochettino with priority target Zinedine Zidane having already rejected the chance, as per PSG Talk via Telefoot.

