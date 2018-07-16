Will Eden Hazard's World Cup heroics cause heartbreak for Chelsea?

Eden Hazard came into his own during the 2018 World Cup in Russia as the winger helped Belgium to a third-place finish.

As the World Cup fever is slowly fading away after France's historic win in Moscow on July 15th - fans of a London based club have been sent into a frenzy by transfer rumours circulating in European media.

Chelsea have become a household name ever since Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich took over the club back in 2003, winning more silverware than any other English club.

However, lately the Blues have been left behind when it comes to spending power - especially by the two Manchester clubs. However, it's not just spending big on new signings that is a worrying sign for the Blues fans, but also the impending doom that will follow in-case the club failed to keep of hold of their most prized asset and the star of the football showdown in Russia - Eden Hazard.

Hazard has become an iconic figure at the Stamford Bridge since signing for the club back in 2012.

The 27-year-old made headlines during the World Cup with stellar performances, turning heads of the biggest clubs in Europe, especially Real Madrid and Barcelona.

The Los Blancos are in dire need of big-name signings since their blue-eyed boy Cristiano Ronaldo decided to call it a day at the Santiago Bernabeu and left for Juventus. Real have been long-term admirers of Eden Hazard and perhaps their biggest fear that the Belgium skipper had yet to prove himself on the grandest stages has been shattered after the 27-year-old outplayed almost every global superstar this World Cup.

What was meant to be a joyous moment for Chelsea fans could turn into a harsh nightmare if the reigning European champions decide to make a world record bid for the Belgian.

The Belgium skipper is high on Real Madrid's purchase list but it is unlikely that Chelsea will let go of their star man easily.

Eden dropped a massive hint about his future after helping Belgium beat England in the third-place match as he told reporters “After six wonderful years at Chelsea, it might be time to discover something different,".

"I can decide if I want to stay or go, but Chelsea will make the final decision. For my career, certainly after this World Cup, I’m at a moment where I might change. I will go on holiday and ask myself the right questions."

However, he did say that the final decision about his future was to be made by Chelsea stating "Chelsea will make the final decision - if they want to let me go. You know my preferred destination."It has been reported that Chelsea will try everything in their power to keep hold of their star man and will reject any and all advances from the two Spanish giants. The Blues had given Hazard till April to decide on his future and inform the club if he wanted to leave but the Belgian failed to make a decision and with just over 3 weeks left in the transfer window, it is highly unlikely that Chelsea would let go of their biggest star.

The Blues have already put forward a new contract in excess of £300,000 per week for the Belgium skipper and are waiting for him to return so negotiations can resume after being put on hold earlier this year in January.

However, the Blues might let the talisman leave if Real or Barca were to put forward a world record fee of over £200 million, but it is unlikely that either of the club will be willing to splash such an amount of cash.

Hazard has previously stated that his future depends on how Chelsea fare in the transfer market and despite a late entry into the circus, the Stamford Bridge outfit have made a massive show of intent by stealing Napoli star from under Manchester City's nose.

Chelsea are also linked with Lazio’s Sergej Milinković-Savić, who has made a name for himself playing in the Serie A. The Serb has all the ingredients required to make the perfect midfielder - skill, size, strength, speed and stamina, however he will not come cheap as Lazio have slapped a price-tag of £115 million on him, but Chelsea could use Cesc Fabregas as a leverage to bring the price down.

The London giants are also making leaps in signing Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly despite the Italian side having put a mammoth £80million price on his head. Chelsea remain undeterred in their pursuit of the Senegal international as they prepare to help new boss Maurizio Sarri in building a new squad while also showing Hazard ambitions in the transfer market.

Hazard turned DJ as the Red Devils returned home to Belgium to a hero's welcome after a stellar World Cup campaign.

The club have shown intent to keep hold of their main man and are going the extra mile to show Eden that they are still very much a force to be reckoned with and that they intend to be as competitive for silverware as they have ever been - now it is up to the Belgian to decide whether he wants to return the favor in kind and earn his rightful place as a true Blues legend by signing a new contract alongside the likes of John Terry, Didier Drogba, Frank Lampard and Gianfranco Zola or if he wants to move on to seeking a new challenge and try and fill the void left by CR7 at the Bernabeu.

Whatever, his decision one thing that remains is that Eden will go down as one the best players in the clubs history and the loyalists at the Shed End will continue to sing his name for a long-time.