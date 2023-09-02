"Will be the end of Pochettino", “Need 1000 chances to score” – Fans brutally mock Chelsea star for ‘embarrassing’ show in loss to Nottingham Forest

Fans blasted Nicolas Jackson on X (formerly known as Twitter) after the 22-year-old missed an open goal as Chelsea succumbed to a 1-0 defeat against Nottingham Forest today (September 2).

The Blues had made ad a poor start to their 2023-24 Premier League campaign, drawing 1-1 against Liverpool before losing 3-1 to West Ham United the following week. They were looking to build off their momentum against Nottingham Forest at home today after beating Luton Town 3-1 last week.

Chelsea dominated possession in the first half but were unable to break the deadlock with Forest showing great resilience, defending with a low block. Steve Cooper's men made a bright start to the second half when Moises Caicedo and Conor Gallagher collided in the middle of the park in the 48th minute.

Taiwo Awoniyi took advantage of this and coolly released Anthony Elanga. The latter slotted the ball past a helpless Robert Sanchez to give Forest a vital 1-0 lead.

Chelsea had a golden chance to level the scores in the 83rd minute. Raheem Sterling made a great run and squared the ball to Nicolas Jackson, only for the latter to prod the ball over the crossbar despite having an open goal in front of him.

Nottingham Forest defended well to secure important three points. This was a massive victory for them after their 3-2 defeat to Manchester United last weekend.

Fans blasted Jackson on X for his performance today. The Senegal international missed two big chances and none of his shots were on target. Moreover, he was dispossessed thrice and was unable to muster any accurate crosses during his 90 minutes on the pitch.

Mauricio Pochettino and Co. are currently 11th in the standings with just four points. Forest have moved up to ninth with six points.

Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest: Exploring the stats from Premier League clash

Chelsea's poor start to the season continued as they were beaten 1-0 by Nottingham Forest at home today. Let's take a look at the stats to see how both teams performed on the pitch.

The Blues dominated possession, having 76% of the ball. They also completed 696 passes with an accuracy of 88%. In contrast, Forest had just 24% of the ball and completed 228 passes with an accuracy of 62%.

In addition, Chelsea had a total of 21 shots but were unable to make the most of their statistical domination. They had just two shots on target, failing to find the back of the net. On the other hand, Forest had seven shots, with three being on target.