Will Hazard's move to Real Madrid spark this transfer window into life?

Eden Hazard has reportedly agreed on a move to Real Madrid

Every summer, the transfer window requires one big move to kickstart activity from all of the major clubs. While Cristiano Ronaldo's move to Juventus should have been the spark for other top clubs to act, we are still waiting for the next big name signing.

However, reports today that Chelsea has agreed to a €190 million bid from Real Madrid for Eden Hazard may finally breathe life into this transfer window. Hazard has been closely followed by both Barcelona and Real Madrid over the past few weeks and with an agreement inching closer for his transfer to Spain, the knock-on effect could be mammoth.

Chelsea will need to act swiftly if they lose their star player and reports coming out of Italy claim that new boss, Maurizio Sarri will continue shopping in Serie A by poaching Gonzalo Higuain from Juventus. The Argentine is well known by Sarri, having played under the manager during his spell at Napoli.

The former Napoli boss also has a keen eye on AC Milan goalkeeper, Gianluigi Donnarumma, and is keeping tabs on the young Italian goalkeeper as a replacement for Thibaut Courtois, should the Belgian follow his countryman to the Bernabeu. Alvaro Morata, having endured a torrid time at Stamford Bridge last season, could be used as a sweetener for any deal involving the Milan shot-stopper.

Juventus has already signed Cristiano Ronaldo, but could a move for Paul Pogba be on the cards?

With the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo already secured, Juventus would not be happy if Chelsea swooped for Higuain and would retaliate by bringing in another marquee signing in the shape of Manchester United's Paul Pogba. With Ronaldo leading the line, Pogba would be the ideal creator for the Portuguese icon. The Frenchman has already made headlines by singing about the Old Lady after France's World Cup victory.

Manchester United will fight hard to keep Pogba, but with a bloated midfield and the arrival of Fred, there are plenty of players vying for that position in United's starting XI. Instead, last season's FA Cup runners-up will target another striker to assist Romelu Lukaku, with Bayern Munich striker, Robert Lewandowski at the top of their hit list. Mourinho has long been an admirer of the Polish striker, trying to sign him on several occasions during his time in Madrid.

Bayern could also lose Kingsley Coman to Arsenal as Umai Emery looks to make his mark at the Emirates. The former Paris Saint-Germain manager is looking to flair players for his Arsenal squad and is also targeting teenager, Ousmane Dembele. However, Barcelona is highly unlikely to sell the Belgian and a loan deal seems more probable should the Catalans allow him to leave.

With the transfer window in England slamming shut on August 9th this year, clubs around Europe will be scrambling to secure the signatures of Premier League players. This could make it one of the most exciting transfer windows yet as clubs try to finish deals quickly.

With Hazard's transfer to Real Madrid almost completed, we can expect a flurry of activity in the coming days.