Opinion: Assessing Whether Eden Hazard Will Win The Ballon d'Or

Chelsea v Liverpool - Premier League

Eden Hazard is entering the peak of his powers and playing very well for Chelsea at the moment. Without any second thought, we all know Hazard is one of the best in the world right now and he’s there along with the best. But, does he have what it takes to win the top prize in football like Messi and Ronaldo do? To know more, let’s understand his strengths and weaknesses and something about Chelsea too.

Strengths:

Hazard is always criticized for his lack of goal scoring prowess. With a return of 15 goals and 7 assists in Premiere league and Champions League last season in 35 appearances (7 Substitutes) he’s not there yet with the games’ best yet. But he can certainly get there in Chelsea’s current system under Sarri.

Weakness:

Chelsea FC v Cardiff City - Premier League

Hazard & Chelsea:

Hazard’s lowest returns in the past seasons may be due to the systems he mostly played under Mourinho and Conte. Both are defensive minded coaches who mostly deploy counter-attacking tactics. This has even led Hazard to publicly express his discontent and his desire play under more attack-minded coach who was only convinced by Sarri’s arrival to continue in Chelsea colours.

Under Sarri, Hazard is given more freedom to roam all over the pitch and he is also free of any defensive duties. He is enjoying his life under the new manager and has already matched half of his goals tally from last campaign (6 Goals). In this current form and under Sarri, Hazard can be one of the best and maybe even the best in the world in the coming years.

Will Hazard win the Ballon d'Or in current form? Let us know in the comments section!

