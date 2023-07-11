Will Lionel Messi’s Argentina win the next Copa America and World Cup?

In a recent visit to Kolkata, Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez promised to win the World Cup in 2026 and Copa America next year. Martinez has a habit of making bold assertions before key tournaments.

He once famously said in an interview that he wanted to win the World Cup for Messi and even told the former Barcelona great that they were going to win it together. And they did.

The difference between Emiliano Martinez and others is that he has delivered on his promises. However, has he gone a step too far by saying La Albiceleste could again win the world’s greatest football tournament in the next edition?

Lionel Messi himself has claimed on numerous occasions that he will not be playing in the next World Cup. Knowing how instrumental Messi has been for Argentina throughout the 2022 edition, a triumph without the talismanic captain seems almost inconceivable, now that the national team has finally gelled into a cohesive force.

Argentina's chances of winning Copa America 2024

Fans in Kolkata cheer for Emilio Martinez

In truth, Argentina have a realistic chance of winning the Copa America in 2024. If things go according to plan, Messi will play the tournament. To make it even sweeter for Argentina fans, the tournament will be hosted by the United States, after Ecuador declined to host the event as previously decided.

Messi and Argentina have a history of scripting superlative performances on American soil, even though the Copa final defeat in 2016 to Chile still rankles Albiceleste fans.

The crying face of Messi was turned into a meme by detractors and was much bandied about on social media. Now Argentina fans are returning those trolls in kind and will do so for the rest of their lives.

Even better, Messi has chosen to play for MLS side Inter Miami and will get the whole experience of not only playing throughout the United States but also living in the country.

The 2024 Copa America will be played in the USA where Messi will be playing his club football.

The World Cup winning exploits will undoubtedly inspire the team to win the competition, with only Brazil being the realistic threat to stop the Argentines from a 16th title. The bulk of the World Cup winning side will likely be playing, making another Argentine silverware a distinct possibility.

However, we have also seen the opposite happening. Teams seldom continue their winning momentum after winning high profile tournaments like the FIFA World Cup.

It was seen most recently with France, who flopped at UEFA Euro 2020, crashing out to Switzerland on penalties. Italy embarassed themselves in Euro 2008 after their World Cup triumph in 2006 even with a team of star-studded individuals.

The biggest challenge for these teams comes not from outside but from within. They often lose their hunger and desire and their edge to win. That cannot yet be ruled out for Argentina, even though the Copa America tends to be a theoretically easier tournament than the World Cup or Euros.

Argentina's chances of winning 2026 FIFA World Cup

Rodrigo De Paul has been a linchpin for Argentina and could also play a major role in the 2026 World Cup.

Funnily enough, the World Cup in 2006 will be jointly hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada. Why is it funny? Well, because just like the Copa, the World Cup will also be played in America, by which time Messi will be thoroughly accustomed to the country.

Yet we know that this is merely wishful thinking. In June 2026, Messi will be 39. We are not saying that he would be unable to play football, but he will surely choose not to. After all, it does not make sense to tarnish one’s legacy after having won world football’s biggest prize at the ripe old age of 35.

Messi has already achieved his dream, and his legions of fans have gratefully tasted that happiness. They want to see him play in another World Cup, for nobody can say no to more Lionel Messi football, but that is not how life works.

After working hard all his professional life, Messi would finally have the opportunity to enjoy the World Cup in 2026 from the stands. Messi will likely be a part of the World Cup in 2026, but as a brand ambassador for US tourism and FIFA, and not as a player.

Lionel Messi has already achieved everything in football.

Furthermore, we have no idea how the team will look like in 2026. Three years in football is a long time.

Emiliano Martinez himself was nowhere near the national team setup in 2019, a year after he had travelled to Russia with his brother to watch the World Cup.

In 2022, he was not only playing in the first team but was a World Cup champion. Such massive swings of fortune are not uncommon in life or football. New stars will rise, with Manchester United youngster Alejandro Garnacho vying to be one of them.

The future looks bright for Argentine football, but it may not be as bright as it was in 2022 for the foreseeable future.

