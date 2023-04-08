"Will maybe need time to do it" - Pep Guardiola claims Manchester City star will struggle to get back into team as he can't play in current system

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has spoken about Kyle Walker's recent struggles after the English defender was dropped from the starting XI in recent games.

Walker has so far made a combined total of 23 appearances for the Citizens across all competitions this season. The 31-year-old has only started two out of City's last seven games, with Guardiola opting to play John Stones in the right-back position.

Speaking about his decision to omit Walker from the team, Guardiola disclosed that it was a tactical move. He said (via BBC):

"He (Walker) cannot do it. To play inside you have to make some educated movements," said Guardiola. He has other characteristics. He will always have pace. He will be the fastest in the room at 60 years old."

He added:

"The reason why is tactical. It's not because we lost faith in Kyle. He can play coming inside and he has done it many times, but like in the position [against] Liverpool with Rodri and John, he will maybe need time to do it and we don't have time."

Guardiola concluded by stating that none of his Manchester City players have a guaranteed spot in the team. He referenced defender Nathan Ake as an example. The Dutch centre-back has been an integral part of Manchester City's first-team this season, despite being deemed surplus to requirements last campaign.

The Catalan explained:

"What they have to do is two things. Don't complain or there will be a problem. And try to do it better and better so when I need them, they will be ready. Look at Nathan this season. He didn't play a single minute and now he is undroppable. It happens."

He concluded:

Nobody has a guarantee with me. They have to earn it and sometimes we need a different shape for the way we build up or defend. Some players adapt better than the other ones. They take it personally but we are not against them. We just need something and try to use it."

How has Kyle Walker faired for Manchester City this season?

Kyle Walker has made a total of 23 appearances for Manchester City this season across all competitions — 17 of those have come in the Premier League, while six have come in cup competitions.

Walker has helped keep nine cleansheets for Guardiola's team while also providing one assist for the Citizens thus far.

Kyle Walker @kylewalker2 Brilliant team performance. Delighted to grab an assist. On a personal level an honour to be captain tonight. @EmiratesFACup next round Brilliant team performance. Delighted to grab an assist. On a personal level an honour to be captain tonight. @EmiratesFACup next round 🔜 https://t.co/Vqh3Rlgayx

Poll : 0 votes