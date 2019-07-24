×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Will Newcastle's most expensive signing Joelinton succeed with the Magpies?

tom cunningham
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
7   //    24 Jul 2019, 02:24 IST

Hoffenheim have sold Joelinton to Newcastle
Hoffenheim have sold Joelinton to Newcastle

Newcastle United have just completed the signing of Brazilian striker Joelinton for a club-record fee of £40 million. Moreover, this deal has come as a surprise to many Magpie fans as they are not exactly used to expensive signings, looking at the club's transfer history.

However, with the deal completed, will Joelinton be a success at Newcastle?

His powerful hold-up play combined with his silky dribbling seemingly makes him the perfect upgrade to Salomon Rondon. Moreover, the Brazilian netted ten goals and registered five assists last season in the Bundesliga. His capabilities also make him the perfect fit for the current striker-less Newcastle side along with his incredible 186cm height.

His height and style of play are very similar to that of Rondon whose physical qualities worked perfectly for the Magpies as he scored 13 goals last season. So yes, Joelinton has a good chance of doing well in his new home.

With this club record fee, Newcastle Owner Mike Ashley has made it clear to fans and officials alike that he is willing to invest in the club and the squad.

On the other hand, in what ways could Joelinton fail to succeed at Newcastle?

Well, one way in which the new man could fail is when he is forced to make chances out of nothing because of the lack of creativity in the squad due to players such as Ayoze Perez leaving. Also, Newcastle's style of play will likely remain focused on defence, especially against the top 6. This means that Joelinton will have a lonely job up top, feeding off scraps.

With Joelinton's move finalized, it would signify Newcastle's first foray into the summer transfer market. There are a few weeks left before the new season begins in earnest, and fans would be hopeful for a few more new faces sooner rather than later.

Tags:
Premier League 2019-20 Newcastle United Football TSG Hoffenheim Football Ayoze Perez Joelinton Cassio Apolinário de Lira Steve Bruce
Advertisement
Premier League Transfer News: Newcastle announce signing of Joelinton
RELATED STORY
They came, they saw, and they left - football's biggest letdowns
RELATED STORY
Premier League News: Newcastle United appoint Steve Bruce as head coach
RELATED STORY
Why Steve Bruce potentially has the hardest job in football right now
RELATED STORY
The fairytale rise of 5 lesser-known clubs in Europe
RELATED STORY
5 dirtiest goals in the history of club football
RELATED STORY
Manchester United Transfer News: Newcastle keen on keeping Sean Longstaff
RELATED STORY
5 strangest goals ever scored in football
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2019/20: 3 early favourites for relegation
RELATED STORY
Premier League, 2018-19: Arsenal vs Newcastle United Match Predictions and more
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2019-20
Matches Points Table
Week 1
10 Aug LIV NOR 12:30 AM Liverpool vs Norwich
10 Aug WES MAN 05:00 PM West Ham vs Manchester City
10 Aug AFC SHE 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Sheffield United
10 Aug BUR SOU 07:30 PM Burnley vs Southampton
10 Aug CRY EVE 07:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Everton
10 Aug WAT BRI 07:30 PM Watford vs Brighton & Hove Albion
10 Aug TOT AST 10:00 PM Tottenham vs Aston Villa
11 Aug LEI WOL 06:30 PM Leicester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
11 Aug NEW ARS 06:30 PM Newcastle vs Arsenal
11 Aug MAN CHE 09:00 PM Manchester United vs Chelsea
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Ligue 1
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us