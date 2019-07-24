Will Newcastle's most expensive signing Joelinton succeed with the Magpies?

Hoffenheim have sold Joelinton to Newcastle

Newcastle United have just completed the signing of Brazilian striker Joelinton for a club-record fee of £40 million. Moreover, this deal has come as a surprise to many Magpie fans as they are not exactly used to expensive signings, looking at the club's transfer history.

However, with the deal completed, will Joelinton be a success at Newcastle?

His powerful hold-up play combined with his silky dribbling seemingly makes him the perfect upgrade to Salomon Rondon. Moreover, the Brazilian netted ten goals and registered five assists last season in the Bundesliga. His capabilities also make him the perfect fit for the current striker-less Newcastle side along with his incredible 186cm height.

His height and style of play are very similar to that of Rondon whose physical qualities worked perfectly for the Magpies as he scored 13 goals last season. So yes, Joelinton has a good chance of doing well in his new home.

With this club record fee, Newcastle Owner Mike Ashley has made it clear to fans and officials alike that he is willing to invest in the club and the squad.

On the other hand, in what ways could Joelinton fail to succeed at Newcastle?

Well, one way in which the new man could fail is when he is forced to make chances out of nothing because of the lack of creativity in the squad due to players such as Ayoze Perez leaving. Also, Newcastle's style of play will likely remain focused on defence, especially against the top 6. This means that Joelinton will have a lonely job up top, feeding off scraps.

With Joelinton's move finalized, it would signify Newcastle's first foray into the summer transfer market. There are a few weeks left before the new season begins in earnest, and fans would be hopeful for a few more new faces sooner rather than later.