Will Rafael Benitez be sacked after Newcastle's Cup exit?

fanimah55
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
518   //    30 Aug 2018, 13:56 IST

Nottingham Forest v Newcastle United - Carabao Cup Second Round
Nottingham Forest v Newcastle United - Carabao Cup Second Round

What's the story?

Newcastle United lost in the second round of the Football League Cup against Nottingham Forest by three goals to one. This means Newcastle are knocked out and Forest will progress to the next stage of the competition.

The lack of wins has further intensified the pressure on Rafael Benitez, the manager of Newcastle, and makes him likely to be sacked by the club's authorities.

In case you didn't know...

Newcastle are still without a win in this year's Premier League and are currently placed 16th on the Premier League table with only a point. They have lost two of their three matches so far and have drawn the other in this Premier League. This has brought the club's manager, Rafael Benitez, under intense pressure and immense scrutiny with many speculating he would be sacked should he fail to turn things around.

Benitez has also directed the blame of the team's non-performance to the club's board, who he accuses of failing to provide enough funds to buy players during the summer transfer season. However, the club's owner Mike Ashley remains reluctant to buy new players for the manager as he believes the manager can work with the current crop of players.

The heart of the matter

Rafael Benitez's problems have further worsened after the team's early exit from the Football League Cup, and he will need to provide results in the next five to seven matches if he wants to protect his job.

Rafael Benitez who has a strong bond with the club's supporters have often suggested that they are the main reason he refuses to leave the club despite inadequate financial support from the Board.

What's next?

It remains unlikely that Newcastle will sack Benitez right away considering the fact that they will have to pay him a compensation of £6 million for doing so. However, it is also unlikely that the club will retain his services if the club's bad run continues in the Premier League.

The club's next league match against Manchester City remains a crucial moment as that will determine the outcome of the predicament that Benitez finds himself in. It remains to be seen whether he will continue his job in case Newcastle United lose to Manchester City.

Premier League 2018-19 Newcastle United Football Nottingham Forest Football Salomon Rondon Rafael Benitez Premier League Teams
fanimah55
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
