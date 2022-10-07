“Will resume training on Sunday”, “should return to training in 3 weeks” - Christophe Galtier provides fitness update on Messi, Mbappe and 3 PSG stars ahead of Reims clash

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) manager Christophe Galtier has provided fitness updates on Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, and three other players ahead of their clash with Reims on October 8.

The Parisians head to the Stade Auguste-Delaune II to take on Reims, looking to continue their unbeaten start to the season.

They will have to do without Messi, who is expected to resume training on Sunday, missing the clash with Les rouges et blancs.

Galtier said (via RMCSport):

"There will be changes. We will travel by bus (big smile). Let people understand, even if the organizations are tired, it's close to home. We will be very good in our bus. Leo Messi does not will not be operational for Reims but will resume training on Sunday morning."

The Argentinian has been in sensational form for PSG, scoring midweek in a 1-1 UEFA Champions League draw with Benfica.

However, he was substituted in the second half of the game citing a calf issue.

Meanwhile, Mbappe is set to join the Parisian squad who head to Reims.

The French forward was key in Messi's opener in the draw in Lisbon and has flourished alongside the Argentine and Neymar this season.

Galtier commented on his availability:

"Kylian Mbappé has angina but will be traveling to Reims."

There were also updates on defender Presnel Kimpembe, midfielder Renato Sanches and Nuno Mendes.

Kimpembe is continuing his rehabilitation at the club's training center having missed eight fixtures through a hamstring injury.

Sanches is doing individual training as he looks to return from a minor knock and could be back with the group come next week.

Finally, Mendes also came off injured with a hamstring injury during PSG's draw with Benfica.

The Portuguese left-back isn't expected to return until three weeks time.

PSG still have enough to beat Reims without Messi and Mbappe

Neymar has been in impressive form

Despite the injury problems Galtier's side have come into, they still boast a squad capable of seeing off Reims.

Neymar has impressed this season, scoring 11 goals in 13 appearances in all competitions.

PSG lead the way in Ligue 1 eight wins and one draw in nine league games and will be looking to keep their winning momentum going.

They face a Reims side who sit 17th, having lost four of their nine league fixtures.

It may be the perfect opportunity to rest the likes of Messi and Mbappe given he schedule the Parisians face ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in November.

