×
Create
Notifications
⚡️ Get the free App now
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

Will Ronaldo make it 10 games in a row?

Jakob Haugerud
ANALYST
Preview
Modified 07 Feb 2020, 21:02 IST

Juventus v ACF Fiorentina - Serie A
Juventus v ACF Fiorentina - Serie A

Cristiano Ronaldo's season has taken quite a turnaround since his poor start to the 2019/20 campaign. Whether it was wasted opportunities, dodgy VAR calls, or injury struggles, the Portuguese maestro just couldn't seem to get on any kind of goalscoring run.

After a period of three games without scoring in November, Ronaldo joined his national side for the International break, where he scored four goals in two games. He then revealed he had been injured up until that point, but, to say the least, had recovered.

Since then, Ronaldo has been on a frightening goal scoring run, the likes of which we haven't seen since his Real Madrid days. In his last 15 games for club and country, he has scored a staggering 20 goals. This is a rate of 1.33 goals per-game.

Since, December 1st, the former Manchester United favourite has been the most prolific goalscorer in any of the top five leagues. During this exceptional run of form, he has scored in his last nine consecutive Serie A matches.

Stats for the period just get better and better; 14 goals, at a rate of 1.56 goals per game. Ronaldo equalling a club record in doing this, becoming the first player since David Trezeguet to achieve the feat.

Confidence

This weekend, Juventus will face Verona away and the 35-year-old has a perfect opportunity to extend this run to ten games in a row. Playing away is never easy, but Ronaldo will be brimming with confidence, and despite his relatively elder years, he looks like he is speeding up as opposed to slowing down.

The former Sporting idol faced Verona earlier this season at home, where he provided an assist before scoring a penalty in a fruitful display. This match was played during Ronaldo's injury spell, and with the Portuguese now at full health once again, he should have an even better chance of getting in on the action.

Verona has been in good form as of late, having gone unbeaten in their last six games. Conversely, Juventus have rediscovered their form, as has Ronaldo - should the team play with the same fluidity they have shown so far in 2020, expect the Juve # 7 to extend his phenomenal run of form even further.

Published 07 Feb 2020, 21:02 IST
Serie A TIM 2019-20 Juventus Football Hellas Verona Football Cristiano Ronaldo
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Serie A TIM 2019-20
Matches Points Table
Week 22
FT BOL BRE
2 - 1
 Bologna vs Brescia
FT CAG PAR
2 - 2
 Cagliari vs Parma
FT SAS ROM
4 - 2
 Sassuolo vs Roma
FT JUV FIO
3 - 0
 Juventus vs Fiorentina
FT ATA GEN
2 - 2
 Atalanta vs Genoa
FT MIL HEL
1 - 1
 Milan vs Hellas Verona
FT LAZ SPA
5 - 1
 Lazio vs SPAL
FT LEC TOR
4 - 0
 Lecce vs Torino
FT UDI INT
0 - 2
 Udinese vs Internazionale
FT SAM NAP
2 - 4
 Sampdoria vs Napoli
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2019-20
ISL 2019-20
La Liga 2019-20
I-League 2019-20
Serie A TIM 2019-20
MLS 2020
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us