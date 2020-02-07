Will Ronaldo make it 10 games in a row?

Juventus v ACF Fiorentina - Serie A

Cristiano Ronaldo's season has taken quite a turnaround since his poor start to the 2019/20 campaign. Whether it was wasted opportunities, dodgy VAR calls, or injury struggles, the Portuguese maestro just couldn't seem to get on any kind of goalscoring run.

After a period of three games without scoring in November, Ronaldo joined his national side for the International break, where he scored four goals in two games. He then revealed he had been injured up until that point, but, to say the least, had recovered.

Since then, Ronaldo has been on a frightening goal scoring run, the likes of which we haven't seen since his Real Madrid days. In his last 15 games for club and country, he has scored a staggering 20 goals. This is a rate of 1.33 goals per-game.

Since, December 1st, the former Manchester United favourite has been the most prolific goalscorer in any of the top five leagues. During this exceptional run of form, he has scored in his last nine consecutive Serie A matches.

Stats for the period just get better and better; 14 goals, at a rate of 1.56 goals per game. Ronaldo equalling a club record in doing this, becoming the first player since David Trezeguet to achieve the feat.

Confidence

This weekend, Juventus will face Verona away and the 35-year-old has a perfect opportunity to extend this run to ten games in a row. Playing away is never easy, but Ronaldo will be brimming with confidence, and despite his relatively elder years, he looks like he is speeding up as opposed to slowing down.

The former Sporting idol faced Verona earlier this season at home, where he provided an assist before scoring a penalty in a fruitful display. This match was played during Ronaldo's injury spell, and with the Portuguese now at full health once again, he should have an even better chance of getting in on the action.

Verona has been in good form as of late, having gone unbeaten in their last six games. Conversely, Juventus have rediscovered their form, as has Ronaldo - should the team play with the same fluidity they have shown so far in 2020, expect the Juve # 7 to extend his phenomenal run of form even further.