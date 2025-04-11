Willem II Tilburg vs AFC Ajax Amsterdam Prediction and Betting Tips | April 13th 2025 

Willem II Tilburg will host AFC Ajax Amsterdam at the Koning Willem II Stadion on Sunday in another round of the 2024-25 Eredivisie campaign. The home side have endured a wretched run of results since the turn of the year and have plummeted down to 16th place in the table, six points away from safety and five above automatic relegation.

They were beaten 3-1 by Heerenveen in their last match, finding themselves three goals down midway through the second half before Jesse Bosch pulled one back for the Tricolores 15 minutes from normal time.

AFC Ajax Amsterdam, meanwhile, have performed brilliantly in the league this season and are going full steam ahead in pursuit of a first Eredivisie title since the 2021-22 campaign. They picked up a 3-1 comeback victory over NAC Breda in their last match featuring goals from three different players including 17-year-old Jorthy Moko, who came off the bench to register his maiden Eredivisie strike.

The visitors remain nine points clear at the top with six games left to play and will be looking to take a step closer to glory with a win this weekend.

Willem II Tilburg vs AFC Ajax Amsterdam Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 96 meetings between Willem II and Ajax. The hosts have won just 10 of those games while the visitors have won 79 times, with their other seven contests ending level.

The visitors have won their last four games in this fixture.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last five games in this fixture.

The Amsterdam outfit have the best defensive record in the Dutch top flight this season, with 21 goals conceded after 28 games.

Willem II Tilburg vs AFC Ajax Amsterdam Prediction

Willem II are on a six-game losing streak and are without a win in their last 11 matches. They have lost their last four home games and will need something special to avoid defeat against the league leaders on Sunday.

Ajax, on the other hand, have won all but one of their last 13 league outings. The sheer gulf in class and quality between the two teams coupled with their contrasting forms should see the visitors win this one.

Prediction: Willem II Tilburg 0-2 Ajax

Willem II Tilburg vs AFC Ajax Amsterdam Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Ajax to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Four of the last six matches between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just two of their last seven matchups)

