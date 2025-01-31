Willem II Tilburg vs AZ Alkmaar Prediction and Betting Tips | February 2, 2025 

Willem II Tilburg host AZ Alkmaar at the Koning Willem II Stadion on Sunday in the Eredivisie. The hosts are 12th in the points table, six points above Sparta Rotterdam in the relegation play-off spot.

Willem lost 2-0 to Waalwijk in their last match, falling behind midway through the first half following a Tommy St. Jago own goal before conceding again after the restart.

Alkmaar, meanwhile, suffered a shock 2-1 home defeat to Sparta in their last league outing before. They followed that up with a 4-3 defeat at Ferencvaros in the final round of group games in the UEFA Europa League League Phase in midweek. AZ have dropped to sixth in the standings with 34 points.

Trending

Willem II Tilburg vs AZ Alkmaar Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Saturday's game will mark the 65th meeting between Willem II and AZ, who lead 31-17.

AZ lost 2-1 in the last meeting between the two teams, ending a four-game unbeaten run in the fixture.

Willem are without a clean sheet in nine games in the fixture since 2018.

AZ have conceded 21 times in the Eredivisie this season. Only PSV Eindhoven (20) and Ajax (17) have shipped fewer.

Willem II Tilburg vs AZ Alkmaar Prediction

Willem have lost two of their last three matches and have won two of their last nine across competitions.

AZ, meanwhile, are on a run of consecutive defeats after going unbeaten in 12 games. Their away form recently has been unimpressive, but De Kaasboeren should have enough to come out on top.

Prediction: Willem 1-2 AZ

Willem II Tilburg vs AZ Alkmaar Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: AZ

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Five of their last six meetings have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both sides have scored in eight of their last nine matchups.)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback