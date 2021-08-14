Willem II Tilburg vs Feyenoord prediction, preview, team news and more | Eredivisie 2021-22

Willem II Tilburg and Feyenoord get their Eredivisie campaign underway on Sunday when they go head-to-head at the Koning Willem II Stadion.

The hosts finished in 14th place last season after picking up 31 points from 34 games. The visitors clinched a fifth-placed finish to secure a place in the UEFA Europa Conference League qualifiers.

Willem II Tilburg picked up where they dropped off at the end of 2020-21 as they claimed an emphatic 5-2 victory over Quick Boys in their opening pre-season friendly game.

This was followed by a 2-0 win over Excelsior, before claiming a 4-1 win over Lierse SK last time out.

While head coach Željko Petrović will hope this impressive pre-season form will serve as a springboard for a fine 2021-22 campaign.

However, first up is the uphill task of facing an opposing side who have picked up four wins from their last four meetings, including a 5-0 victory back in February.

Meanwhile, Feyenoord continued their race for a place in the Europa Conference League as they claimed a 3-0 second-leg victory over Swiss side FC Luzern.

Alireza Jahanbaksh scored a first-half brace before Luis Sinisterra completed the rout in the 48th minute to hand Feyenoord an emphatic 6-0 aggregate victory.

Arne Slot’s men are unbeaten in their four competitive games so far this season, picking up three wins and scoring nine goals.

Willem II Tilburg vs Feyenoord Head-To-Head

Feyenoord have been imperious against Willem II Tilburg, claiming 28 wins from their previous 41 encounters. The hosts have picked up six wins, while seven games have ended all square.

Willem II Tilburg Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-W-W-W

Feyenoord Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-W-D-W

Willem II Tilburg vs Feyenoord Team News

Willem II Tilburg

The hosts will still be without the services of defender Miquel Nelom, who has been sidelined since January with a knee problem.

Injured: Miquel Nelom

Suspended: None

Feyenoord

Aliou Balde, Lutsharel Geertruida, Denzel Hall, Christian Conteh, Mark Diemers and Alireza Jahanbakhsh will all miss the game through injuries.

Injured: Aliou Balde, Lutsharel Geertruida, Denzel Hall, Christian Conteh, Mark Diemers, Alireza Jahanbakhsh

Suspended: None

Willem II Tilburg vs Feyenoord Predicted XI

Willem II Tilburg Predicted XI (4-3-3): Robbin Ruiter; Nikolaos Michelis, Derrick Köhn, Emil Bergstrom, Leeroy Owusu; Dries Saddiki, Görkem Sağlam, Wesley Spieringhs; Kwasi Okyere Wriedt, Elton Kabangu, Che Nunnely

Feyenoord Predicted XI (4-3-3): Justin Bijlow; Marcus Pedersen, Gernot Trauner, Marcos Senesi, Tyrell Malacia; Jens Toornstra, Orkun Kökçü, Guus Til; Róbert Boženík, Bryan Linssen, Luis Sinisterra

Willem II Tilburg vs Feyenoord Prediction

On paper, Feyenoord are the superior side heading into the game, but we expect Willem II Tilburg to put up a valiant fight. However, we predict the visitors will claim all three points as they have been utterly dominant in the history of this fixture.

Prediction: Willem II Tilburg 1-3 Feyenoord

