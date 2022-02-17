Willem II vs Ajax prediction, preview, team news and more | Eredivisie 2021-22

Willem II are set to play Ajax at the Koning Willem II Stadion on Saturday in the Eredivisie.

Willem II come into this game on the back of a 1-0 loss to Henk Fraser's Sparta Rotterdam in the Eredivisie. A second-half goal from Danish winger Younes Namli secured the win for Sparta Rotterdam.

Ajax, on the other hand, beat Ron Jans' Twente 5-0 in the league. A first-half goal from midfielder Davy Klaassen, a second-half hat-trick from star striker Sebastien Haller and an own goal from centre-back Robin Propper sealed the deal for Erik ten Hag's Ajax.

Willem II vs Ajax Head-to-Head

In 25 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Ajax hold the clear advantage. They have won 20 games, lost three and drawn two.

The two clubs last faced each other last year in the Eredivisie, with Ajax beating Willem II 5-0. A first-half brace from Brazilian winger Antony and goals from Argentine centre-back Lisandro Martinez, midfielder Davy Klaassen and Brazilian striker Danilo ensured victory for Ajax.

Willem II form guide in the Eredivisie: L-W-L-L-L

Ajax form guide in the Eredivisie: W-W-W-W-W

Willem II vs Ajax Team News

Willem II

Willem II will be without German midfielder Gorkem Saglam and young Dutch midfielders Wesley Spieringhs and Godfrey Roemeratoe. There are doubts over the availability of Spanish midfielder Pol Llonch. Other than that there are no known issues and manager Fred Grim is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: Godfrey Roemeratoe, Wesley Spieringhs, Gorkem Saglam

Doubtful: Pol Llonch

Suspended: None

Ajax

Meanwhile, Ajax manager Erik ten Hag will be unable to call upon the services of veteran goalkeeper Maarten Stekelenburg, Suriname international Sean Klaiber and young Dutch striker Brian Brobbey. There are doubts over the availability of young midfielder Mohamed Ihattaren and Morocco international Zakaria Labyad.

Injured: Sean Klaiber, Brian Brobbey, Maarten Stekelenburg

Doubtful: Mohamed Ihattaren, Zakaria Labyad

Suspended: None

Willem II vs Ajax Predicted XI

Willem II Predicted XI (4-3-3): Timon Wellenreuther, Leeroy Owusu, Ulrik Yttergard Jenssen, Freek Heerkens, Miquel Nelom, Daniel Crowley, Thijs Oosting, Dries Saddiki, Che Nunnely, Jizz Hornkamp, Argyris Kampetsis

Ajax Predicted XI (4-3-3): Remko Pasveer, Noussair Mazraoui, Jurrien Timber, Lisandro Martinez, Daley Blind, Davy Klaassen, Ryan Gravenberch, Mohammed Kudus, Steven Berghuis, Sebastien Haller, Dusan Tadic

Willem II vs Ajax Prediction

Willem II are 15th in the league, and have lost four of their last five league games. They are only two points behind 16th-placed Fortuna Sittard, and their current form does not inspire confidence.

Ajax, on the other hand, are top of the league table, as expected. They are five points ahead of 2nd-placed PSV Eindhoven, and look set for another league title.

Ajax will be the favourites to win.

Prediction: Willem II 0-3 Ajax

